Christians should explore other lawful steps to stop attacks by herdsmen—Intersociety

[Music] Derinola – Prayer

01/05/2018 21:43:00
[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam

01/05/2018 22:01:00
[Music] PlayBoy – RollerCoaster (Prod. Chilly Ace)

01/05/2018 22:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Orbiting is the creepy social media stalking technique you're probably guilty of

0out of 5

Kanye West sparks fury as he compares himself to Harriet Tubman

0out of 5

Mother bans nine-year-old daughter from wearing short shorts

0out of 5

Mueller's former assistant says grammatical errors prove leaked 44 questions came from TRUMP

0out of 5

Parkland shooter's brother is arrested AGAIN for violating the terms of his probation

0out of 5

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Christians should explore other lawful steps to stop attacks by herdsmen—Intersociety

by 01/05/2018 23:38:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety, has urged Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and other Christian bodies in Nigeria to take other available lawful steps, apart from last Sunday’s protest to stop killings of Christians, invading and burning of Churches in Nigeria by Islamic jihadists masquerading as killer herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents.

Intersociety, in a statement, titled   “Beyond the Communiqué of the Catholic Bishops and   Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN’, called for serious protests over the killing of Christians in Nigeria. “Other available lawful steps at the disposal of Nigerian Christian leaders would be a welcome development and a clear and commendable departure from the weak, watery, cowardly, atrocity friendly and pro establishment statements issued by some key Christian leaders in recent months in Nigeria.”

 church

The Intersociety statement, signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, board chairman; Obianuju Joy Igboeli, Head, Civil Liberties & Rule of Law Program; and Chinwe Umeche, Head, Democracy and Good Governance Program, both lawyers, said, “Having carefully read and studied the two statements that called for the last Sunday’s protest, it gladdens our heart that Nigerian Christian leaders are beginning to wake up from their chronic slumber and realize the dangers of imminent extinction of Christian faith in Nigeria and its replacement with Islamic caliphate throughout the country, particularly in the Middle Belt, Southeast and South-south Nigeria.

“We join other Nigerians of good conscience to call on all Christian leaders in Nigeria to shun the crude pursuit and worship of ill-gotten wealth and rise in strong defense of Christian faith in Nigeria.

“We also call on them to focus and properly direct their energies towards the protection and growth of Christian religion from the crushing hands of Jihadists and be tolerant of indigenous religions and their sacred places of worship.

“Instead of dissipating energies locating and destroying bushes, forests, community squares and centres of artifacts and other religious symbols of traditional religionists, crusade warriors should focus their attention more on real enemies of the Christian faith including conquering of aggressor Jihadists by prayers and anointing and leave traditionals religionists and their sacred symbols of faith and places of worship  alone.”.

.”Intersociety alleged that, “In 2014 alone, terror Boko Haram killed over 5700 mainly Christians in Nigeria while terror Fulani Herdsmen killed 1,229 Christians in the same year, and over 1000 Christians have been killed in the past four months, adding that Christian death toll may mostly likely hit 4000 or more by the end of 2018 and by the end of this year 2018, if care is not properly taken, it may most likely be the bloodiest year for Christians in Nigeria in the hands of terror Fulani Herdsmen.”

“Independent concerns over undeniable complicity of Nigerian security forces especially the Nigerian Army and the Police in these killings have continuously grown and manifested openly across the country. The invasion and ransacking by soldiers of the Nigerian Army on 26th April 2018 of the Parish House of Rev Father Vesuwe Benjamin; a priest attached to the Catholic Archdiocese of Gboko; barely 48 hours after terror Fulani Herdsmen invaded St Ignatius Catholic Church in same Benue State and massacred two Priests, two catechists and fifteen other parishioners; is a clear case in point.

“The soldiers had invaded his Parish House and turned everything including his sacred cassock wardrobe upside down claiming that they were searching for weapons kept by the Rev Father; yet none of the Fulani Herdsmen that massacred 19 worshippers at St Ignatius Catholic Church in the State, with their AK-47s has been arrested.”

According to Intersociety, “Beyond calling for protest by CBCN and CAN, more lawful and coordinated efforts are needed to checkmate the ongoing orgy of butchery on the ground of faith in Nigeria.

The CAN’s call for all Christian protests locally and internationally without signs of the cross and other symbols and armouries such as Bible and “Blessed Sacrament” of the Catholic Church is to say the least weak, uncoordinated and incoherent with expensive traditions of Christians across the world.

Calling on Christians to embark on mere mortal protests without their spiritual armoruries such as Holy Bibles, signs of the cross and Blessed Sacrament is like a benevolent native doctor embarking on at asking journey without his seer’s bag and sacred scepter (Offor).

