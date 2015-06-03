NUEE decries nonpayment of terminal benefits to defunct PHCN staff

By Victor Ahiuma- Young

National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, has decried nonpayment of severance benefits to former workers of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, close to four years after the sale of PHCN assets.

In a statement by its General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, NUEE,contended that “cases of staff who have been duly verified but not yet paid their severance benefits include Cases of under-payment of severance benefits, Unpaid severance entitlements and pension deductions of all PHCN staff covering 16 months – July, 2012 – October, 2013.

Cases of staff who statutorily retired from service but yet to be paid their respective gratuities preceding the privatisation exercise. Cases of staff yet to receive the pension components of their entitlement, death cases still awaiting payment to the Next of Kin.”

The union added that also pending was the “refusal to conduct pre-retirement training for PHCN workers as required by the negotiated agreement.”