Satellite business: NIGCOMSAT, TURKSAT seal deal to serve Africa

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communication Satellite, NIGCOMSAT Ltd and the Turkish Satellite Company, TURKSAT, have sealed an agreement to serve the served and underserved areas in the delivery of satellite based services across Africa.

The agreement provides a framework of cooperation between the two satellite operators in various areas amongst which include; shared satellite ground infrastructure in Africa and Europe, backup capacity arrangements, satellite communication training, broadcast content sharing and satellite applications development with particular emphasis on e-government applications.

The collaboration is expected to allow both operators use their resources and specific expertise to provide new and innovative satellite-based solutions. It is also expected to meet government’s interest in broadband penetration in every part of Nigeria including other parts of the world where its footprints are visible.

The two agencies had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Ankara, Turkey. The Nigerian delegation was led by the Executive Director Technical Services, Engr. Kazeem Kolawole Raji, while the Turkish Vice President, Hasan Huseyin Ertok led the Turksat delegation.