2019: Delta Entertainers Endorse Emmanuel Uduaghan for Senate

Latest News

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Latest News

Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Latest News

Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

0out of 5

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

0out of 5

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

0out of 5

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

0out of 5

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Nigeria

2019: Delta Entertainers Endorse Emmanuel Uduaghan for Senate

by 02/05/2018 02:47:00 0 comments 1 Views

Members of the Nigeria Entertainment industry of Delta State origin have lined up behind the former governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan and his ambition to represent Delta South in the Upper Chambers of the National Assembly.

The entertainers led by popular comedian, Mr. Francis Agoda, a.k.a, I Go Dye and Akpobome Ogude, a.k.a, Ogus Baba Ogus Baba stormed the Warri country home of the ex-governor to give their unalloyed support to him recently.

Conveying the goodwill message to the former number one citizen of the state, Mr. Ogus Baba as he is popularly called thanked Dr. Uduaghan for the opportunity given them to express their profound gratitude for all he has done in the entertainment industry in spite of the impromptu visit.

Recalling with nostalgia the time they shared with him while he was governor, OGUS said, “We have missed you, we missed the breakfast, the smiles and jokes, above all, you gave a lot of us platforms and encouragement to excel, hence we have come to say sir, we are behind and with you on your new political endeavour; we do not have much but this 50,000 Naira we give from our hearts to open a new chapter in your new political quest.”

Also speaking, I Go Dye wished the erstwhile governor well and assured him that the token they have given in support of his senatorial pursuit was from the entire Delta State youths viz-a-viz the gate-takings from the Harry Song show held at the Warri Township Stadium recently.

Responding, the senatorial hopeful appreciated their show of love and support towards him and the good people of Delta State. He further stressed that he invested in entertainment while he was Governor because he always believed in the talents of the youths from the state. Uduaghan noted that his time as governor brought Asaba to limelight as the number one destination for the Nigerian movie industry as measures were put in place to make life easy for movie producers and directors.

“Virtually all the hotels used for the shooting of movies were subsidized by government to encourage the industry. Hence Nollywood became one of the biggest export in Nigeria with a lot of return on investment to the Nigerian economy,” he said.

The PDP bigwig declared that when he becomes a senator, he would ensure adequate laws are made to promote the industry just as he would ensure sustenance of peace in the region to provide the enabling environment for its operations.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More