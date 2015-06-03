2019: Delta Entertainers Endorse Emmanuel Uduaghan for Senate

Members of the Nigeria Entertainment industry of Delta State origin have lined up behind the former governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan and his ambition to represent Delta South in the Upper Chambers of the National Assembly.

The entertainers led by popular comedian, Mr. Francis Agoda, a.k.a, I Go Dye and Akpobome Ogude, a.k.a, Ogus Baba Ogus Baba stormed the Warri country home of the ex-governor to give their unalloyed support to him recently.

Conveying the goodwill message to the former number one citizen of the state, Mr. Ogus Baba as he is popularly called thanked Dr. Uduaghan for the opportunity given them to express their profound gratitude for all he has done in the entertainment industry in spite of the impromptu visit.

Recalling with nostalgia the time they shared with him while he was governor, OGUS said, “We have missed you, we missed the breakfast, the smiles and jokes, above all, you gave a lot of us platforms and encouragement to excel, hence we have come to say sir, we are behind and with you on your new political endeavour; we do not have much but this 50,000 Naira we give from our hearts to open a new chapter in your new political quest.”

Also speaking, I Go Dye wished the erstwhile governor well and assured him that the token they have given in support of his senatorial pursuit was from the entire Delta State youths viz-a-viz the gate-takings from the Harry Song show held at the Warri Township Stadium recently.

Responding, the senatorial hopeful appreciated their show of love and support towards him and the good people of Delta State. He further stressed that he invested in entertainment while he was Governor because he always believed in the talents of the youths from the state. Uduaghan noted that his time as governor brought Asaba to limelight as the number one destination for the Nigerian movie industry as measures were put in place to make life easy for movie producers and directors.

“Virtually all the hotels used for the shooting of movies were subsidized by government to encourage the industry. Hence Nollywood became one of the biggest export in Nigeria with a lot of return on investment to the Nigerian economy,” he said.

The PDP bigwig declared that when he becomes a senator, he would ensure adequate laws are made to promote the industry just as he would ensure sustenance of peace in the region to provide the enabling environment for its operations.