Police arrest 25 suspected cultists, armed robbers, recover guns, ammunition in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected cultists and armed robbers as they gathered for their initiation into membership of a cult group in the state.

The police also recovered a locally made, single barrel pistol, a locally made cut to size single barrel gun, four live cartridges and six expended cartridges from the suspects.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement in Enugu, noted that the suspects were arrested on Monday, April 30 around 1a.m. in a thick bush at the outskirts of Enugu metropolis.

Police

Amaraizu said that the feat was achieved by the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit through intelligence information.

According to him, the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command through intelligence information have raided Obeagu-Amechi Awkunanaw bush.

“It was reported that 25 youths from various universities, polytechnics and some secondary schools in the South-East gathered for their initiation activities into membership of Black Axe Ayes confraternity.

“During the well coordinated raid, which took place inside the bush behind centenary city Awkunanaw, these suspects were apprehended.

“They comprised students of some notable universities, polytechnics, and secondary schools in the South-East as well as some artisans and workers from various companies in Enugu State,’’ he said.

Amaraizu noted that the suspects have being helping police operatives in their investigations as it relates to cult activities and other vices.

The police spokesman expressed the command’s readiness and resolve not to rest on its oars in its campaign and onslaught against cultism and other vices among youths in the state for a safe and secured environment.