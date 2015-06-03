Makarfi condemns Mubi bombings, tasks security agencies to up their game

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Former Kaduna State governor and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi yesterday condemned the twin suicide bombings which claimed many lives in Mubi, Adamawa State on Tuesday. Senator Ahmed Makarfi

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by his spokesman, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, the PDP Presidential hopeful tasked the federal government to spare no effort in unraveling those behind the incessant attacks in some parts of the country.

“Senator Makarfi condemns this heinous, barbaric and cowardly act, the first of which was perpetrated in a mosque against worshipers communing with God, ostensibly in the name of a religion whose respect for the sacredness of human life is so absolute that it equates the murder of a single person with the killing of the entire mankind.

“The Senator believes that these perpetrators, rather than God, are worshiping and serving the demon and there’s therefore the need for the forging of a united front to confront the menace that they pose. This should include among others, digging beneath the surface into the socioeconomic and even political circumstances that encourage the breeding of the monster.

“Most importantly, Makarfi believes that the government and the security agencies need to up the ante in the fight against insurgency, especially in the area of intelligence gathering and de-indoctrination so that future attempts can be nipped in the bud and the humongous anti- insurgency expenditure can be justifiably explained,” the statement read in part

He condoled with the families of the deceased, Mubi Emirate, the government and people of Adamawa State and indeed the entire country over the unfortunate killings and prayed God to grant speedy recovery to the injured.