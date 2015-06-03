UNILAG gets TV operation license

.Fixes convocation for May 8

.As 245 graduate with First Class

By Dayo Adesulu

University of Lagos, UNILAG has gotten operational license by Federal Government to operate a television station on campus.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe who disclosed this yesterday during the pre-convocation press conference held at its Senate Chamber also said 245 students would graduate with First Class honours during the 29 convocation slated for May 8 to 11.

While lauding the Presidency for approving the issuance of license to operate television station on campus, he said: “We are keen to redefine campus-based broadcasting with this initiative, while giving our students a rewarding experience and grooming an exemplary crop of Mass Communication students.

“Our profound gratitude go to the Presidency for approving the issuance of a television license to the University, making us the first university in Nigeria to have a licensed campus television station.

“We thank the Presidential Media team as well as the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, for their efforts in making this a reality.

For the convocation lecture, Ogundipe noted that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, an alumnus of UNILAG will deliver the lecture on ”Inclusion: The path to a new Nation” under the chairmanship of Professor Anya O. Anya.

”The investiture ceremony will be held just before the Convocation Lecture at the J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said that five academics who have rendered meritorious services to the community and the nation in their various fields and areas of expertise shall be conferred with honour of Emeritus Professor.

According to him, ”Former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics and Research), Professor Mabel Modupe Ogunlesi, Professor Herbert A.B.Coker, from Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Professor Ayodeji A. Olukoju from the Department of History and Strategic Studies, Professor Taiwo A.I. Osipitan from Department of Public Law and Professor Onatolu Odukoya from the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology/Biology shall be conferred with the honour of Emeritus Professorship for rendering meritorious services to the community and the nation in their various fields and areas of expertise.”

Giving the statistics of graduating students, Ogundipe said that a total of 12,638 graduating students would be awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates.

According to him, out of those number, 6816, representing 53.9 percent are first degrees or diplomas while 5,822 representing 46.1 percent are postgraduate degrees.

”Out of the students graduating with first degrees, 245 are in the first class division, with the Faculty of Engineering topping the list with 62 first class. ”1,892 are in the second class upper division, 2959 are in second class lower division, 1,227 in third class, 93 with pass degree while 400 have degrees or diplomas that are not classified.”

The Vice Chancellor also added that this convocation would be the first time four UNILAG students will graduate with first class in Chinese Language.

For best graduating students, Ogundipe said: ”This year, three students have emerge as the best graduating students. ”They are: Matthew, Jeffrey Jude, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, Roy-Layinde, Bosun Abbas, Department ODF Chemical and Petroleum Engineering and Babawale, Oludare Emmanuel, Department of Early Childhood Education, Faculty of Education, all with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97.

For postgraduate students, he disclosed that out of the 5,822 graduating postgraduate students, 123 students would be awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree in various disciplines; 5,190 Masters’ degree in the various fields across the University, and 509 postgraduate Diplomas.

His words: ”The Thesis titled ”Phytochemical Investigation and Antiproliferative Activity of the Leaves of Markhamia tomentosa (Benth) K. Schum. Ex Engl. (Bignoniaceae)” presented by Ibrahim, Mutiat Bolanle from the Department of Pharmacognosy, Faculty of Pharmacy emerged the overall Best Ph.D. Thesis for the year’s graduating students.”