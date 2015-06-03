IGP, Idris’ action cannot be right, says Saraki

Melaye/ InSecurity: Again, IGP, Idris shuns the Senate, fails to appear

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FOR the second time in one week, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris who was billed to appear before the Senate today has shunned the Senators.

Saraki

The Senate had last week Thursday summoned the IGP, Idris to brief the lawmakers at plenary on the ordeal the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, APC Kogi West has been going through in the hands of the Nigeria Police on alleged illegal possession of ammunition, but he refused.

Against this backdrop, the Senate gave him today to appear before the Senators, but he refused without giving any on why he did that.

The Inspector-General of Police who failed to appear last week, was said to have travelled with President Muhammadu Buhari on a visit to Bauchi State.

IGP Idris was re-summoned to appear today at 11am, with Senate President Bukola Saraki insisting that he must come in person and that the dignity and Integrity of the Senate must be protected.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki who condemned the action, said what the IGP did cannot be right, adding that the Senate by reason of its position would not want to descend low. He called on his colleagues to exercise maturity in the face of the IGP’s non appearance.

Saraki has said last week, “Distinguished colleagues, we have taken the contributions and the general consensus is that we give a specific date, Wednesday 2nd May, 2018 11am, for the IG of Police to appear. But as we do that, I take cue from the comments of the Leader which I have strong views on, is that the dignity and integrity of our democratic authority, we must protect it and we must not allow anybody to show any disrespect or desecrate that authority.