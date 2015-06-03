Decades of under-investment fueling farmers, herdsmen clashes — Bagudu

By Michael Eboh

Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Wednesday, disclosed that the unending farmers, herdsmen clashes in some states across the country was as a result of decades of neglect and under-investment in the livestock sector.

Gov. Bagudu

Speaking at the First National Summit on Hides and Skins Value Chain, organized by Inclusive-Synergy Limited in Abuja, Bagudu lamented that rather than appreciate the immense potentials of the livestock sector, it had become a source of anger across the 36 states of the Federation.

He said, “Rather than appreciating the livestock sector as one that we can do many great things with, it has rather been a source of anger. Today, animal husbandry in all the 36 states is a source of anger to the extent that it has been elevated to a national security discourse.

“It is a source of anger. Even among states that have predominately Fulani population, you would find that the herdsmen, pastoralists clash is so significant.

“This anger and crisis represents decades of under-investment in a sector which is very important to our national economic life. Participants in that sector need support. What we need to do as part of our support to the sector is to mobilize for more investment to go into the livestock sector. The sector also needs to be modernised, people do not need to move around with cows, sheep or whatever, so that they would be able to produce more.”

He further emphasized the need for mobilization of stakeholders in the livestock and agricultural sectors to influence policies and drive growth in the sector.

He said, “An essential element is the role of the stakeholders. If stakeholders are not mobilized — to push government, push institutions; if we are not mobilized to guard policies and ensure the right things are done, then we will not achieve results.

“The number of young men and women who are interested in producing stuff from various leather products in Nigeria are numerous; they are able to compete globally. If we mobilise all of them and provide them with the enabling environment, I believe that the hides and skins sector would begin to contribute billions of dollars to the Nigerian economy and create more jobs.”

Also speaking, Mr. Mustapha Nabegu, Chairman of Leather and Allied Products Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, LAPAN, stated that massive export of hides and skins is stifling the growth of the Nigerian leather industry.

He also blamed the decline of the industry on the dearth of tanneries, absence of training for personnel, lack of proper regulatory framework for the processing of raw materials and the mismanagement of the Export Expansion Grant, EEG.

To address the decline in the industry, he called for the return of institutional controls to ensure the quality of hides and skins raw materials.

He also highlighted the need for the Federal and State governments to address the issue of capital mismatch between genuine livestock farmers and money-bags who are only interested in exporting all the raw materials out of the country without regards to value creation.