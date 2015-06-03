Abia partners 2 coys on modular refinery

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—ABIA State Government Wednesday, signed a partnership agreement with two oil firms to build a Modular Refinery in the state’s oil producing Owaza community of Ukwa West Council Areas.

Ikpeazu

The refinery, when completed, would help in the development of the oil producing community and provide jobs to the people.

The partnership is between the Abia Government, AG Goldtrust Ltd and Whitepage International Concept Ltd.

Speaking at the ceremony which was witnessed by monarchs and other community leaders from Owaza community, top government officials and management staff of the two firms, the Secretary to Abia State Government, SSG, Dr. Eme Okoro noted that the programme was in line with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s plan of developing the State.

Okoro said Governor Ikpeazu promised to leave Abia better than he met it, saying that the building of the modular refinery was in total compliance with the government’s programme of developing the rural areas.

He commended the two firms for their decision to come Abia to invest and urged them to show genuine commitment just as he assured them of all the necessary cooperation from the government.