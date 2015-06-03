Falana, others express mixed feelings over Senate / IGP imbroglio

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

Femi Falana, SAN, ‘I couldn’t understand what is going on . Asking an investigator to come before you? I am surprised and it is laughable.



That is not our law. These guys are not above the laws of the county. There are different cases being filed everyday on these issues.

“Do you summon or invite the commissioner of the police of a state for a case he is being investigated? No, no it is not done. It is wrong.”

A law lecturer, Gbenga Ojo said, “If for good reasons he didn’t appear it is understandable, but if for arrogance, it is very unfortunate and it is not good for our democracy. If he doesn’t have anything to hide, he should appear before the Senate. On how he handled the Dino Melaye’s case, he is accountable and he is not above the law. All of them are to obey the law.

An Abuja based legal practitioner, Mr Boulevard Aladetokunbo said: “The action of the Inspector of General of Police is condemnable in all ramifications. He supposed to respond to the invitations extended to him by the National Assembly, especially when the issues on which he is being invited are bore down on the security of the nation. Yes, the National Assembly too is not living up to expectations of Nigerians. However, the IGP needs to respect the institution not the individual lawmakers.

The Senate has several options to punish him for his action, they can express a vote of no confidence in him, they can commence contempt proceeding against him. The legislature like the judiciary can invoke the contempt proceeding against him.

They can withhold annual appropriation to the police for his action. They need to deal with the issues and examine several penalties available, if it is found out that he deliberately shunned or ignored the lawmakers’ invitation.