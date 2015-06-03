Maternal health to benefit, as Ondo State health insurance scheme kicks off

Dayo Johnson Akure

ONDO State Government has said that N300 million has been earmarked as part of its contribution to the Health lnsurance Scheme which kicks off in September this year.

Also, the state government announced that it has spent about N50 million as its counterpart contributions to the various immunisation programmes of children in order to reduce child mortality and morbidity across the state.

Health Commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro said this in Akure during a briefing to commemorate the African Commemoration Week, themed: Vaccines work, be an immunisation champion.

Adegbenro said the contribution health insurance was to make sure all citizens in the state have access to affordable health care.

According to him, the insurance scheme was to take care of the weak and vulnerable who would not be able to afford health care in the state.

On the routine immunisation, Adegbenro said not less than 350,000 children would be immunised within the next three days as part of efforts to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity to the barest minimum.

The commissioner said that there would be a three-day special immunisation outreach service which begins today across the 33 primary health facilities in Akoko South-West Local Government Area.

He noted that the outreach was taken to the council because of its sub-optimal performance in routine immunisation for the months of January and February 2018 compared to other councils in the state.

The Commissioner stressed that it is free in all the 583 primary health facilities across the councils, saying “that a minimum of one fixed session is conducted per facility per week while a minimum of four outreach sessions are conducted per facility per month.”

He listed the routine immunisation schedule per newborns, six weeks of life, 10 weeks of life, 14 weeks of life and nine months of life, which is the only doses of yellow fever and measles vaccines.

He added that Vitamin A supplements are administered to children, while the ministry also participated in all Supplemental Immunization Exercises, SIEs, the ongoing National Immunisation Plus Days, NIPDs just to mention a few.

“Using Penta 3 vaccine as a yardstick, a total of 14,484 children were vaccinated in Ondo State in the month of February 2018, which is about 89 per cent of the monthly target population.

“The state coverage for the recently held measles vaccination campaign is 108 per cent, making up the 735,168 children vaccinated,” he said, revealing that the state has paid N17m and N10m counterpart fund and another N12m for measles campaign.

Adegbenro said: “As a responsible and responsive government, we shall continue to promote and support the coverage of immunisation services in our dear state, thereby keeping Vaccine-Preventable Diseases, VPDs, away from Ondo State.”