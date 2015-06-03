$2.1bn Arms Deal: FG files 32-count amended charge against Dasuki, others

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal Government, Wednesday, filed 32-count amended criminal charge against the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki over his alleged complicity in the illegal diversion of $2.1billion arms fund.

Equally charged as defendants in the fresh charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, filed before an Abuja High Court at Maitama, are a former Executive Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, ‎Aminu Baba-Kusa and two firms, Acacia Holding Limited and Reliance Referal Hospital Limited.

According to EFCC lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, the charge was amended to remove the name of a former Director of Finance in the Office of the NSA, Mr. Shuaibu Salisu, who was initially the 2nd defendant in the case.

EFCC had in a previous 19-count charge it filed before the court, alleged that the defendants siphoned N32billion from accounts the office of the NSA operated with both the Central Bank of Nigeria and other financial institutions.

It alleged that the fund which was earmarked for the purchase of arms to fight insurgency, was distributed to delegates that attended the Presidential Primary Election the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held in Abuja, a process that saw the emergence of ex-President ‎Goodluck Jonathan as the sole candidate of the party.

The former NSA who has been in detention since November 5, 2015, is equally facing another 22-count charge involving alleged N19.4bn fraud, alongside former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir Bafarawa, former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda and Sagir’s firm, Dalhatu Investment.

The other defendants had earlier begged the court to separate their trial from that of Dasuki.

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf has however fixed May 16 for the defendants to take their plea on the amended charge.

Among top Nigerians FG listed as beneficiaries of the funds allegedly diverted by the ex-NSA were the current National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, former Chairman Board of Trustee PDP, Chief Tony Anenih; former PDP Spokesperson, Chief Olisa Metuh; Publisher of Thisday, Nduka Obaigbena, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Chairman AIT Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Mouftah Baba-Ahmed, Bello Abba Mohammed, Dr. Bello Mohammed, AVM M. N Umar, Otunba Jonah Ogunniyi among others.

Corporate organizations included AMP Solar Service, Afro-Arab Investment, Bam Project and Projecties Limited, Bob Oshodin Organization Limited, WEHSAC Farms Limited, Wehsac Limited, Dimaris Mode Coolture Limited, First ARALAC Global Limited, Stellavera Development Limited, Jawaz Multi-purpose Venture Limited, Little Italy Global Services Limited, Belsha Nigeria Ltd and Syvan McNamara Limited, among others.