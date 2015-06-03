Simply Nigerian Fair holds 4th edition in Lagos

The organisers of the Simply Nigerian Fair (SNF) have announced that the fourth edition of the Fair is scheduled to hold on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at the Garden Fusion Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

This edition of SNF, according to them, will bring 108 vendors of food and beverage, fashion and footwear, home and lifestyle, plants and flowers, hair and body products together in one spot..

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Founder of SNF, Temi Shenjobi, stated: “We are very proud of our vendors. We don’t just take anybody. We screen them carefully to ensure that not only are they truly Nigerian brands but they bring excellence in terms of product, packaging and creativity.”

Shenjobi said the Fair has also attracted endorsements and partnerships from premier private and public sector organizations including main partner, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and its different parastatals.

“Also on board now is the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) who is bringing 20 beneficiary entrepreneurs of its much-lauded empowerment program to showcase their goods at the Fair. Other key partners include the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, Leadway Assurance, House of Tara, Lagos State Parks and Gardens and Style House Files, conveners of Lagos Fashion and Design Week,” she added.

In her remark, Nkiru Asika, a Director of SNF, said: “What people always tell us is that as well as being excited by the goods on display, they have such a great time at SNF because there is so much going on, the ambiance is wonderful and it’s just a fun day out for family and friends.”