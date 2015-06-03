N2trn CBN intervention funds: Reps C’ttee summons Arik air MD, others

Latest News

[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pentagon investigating Trump's 'candy man' doctor Ronny Jackson

Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself in standoff with police in LA

Scientists develop robots that can adapt like animals

18-year-old’s yearbook photo goes viral thanks to his make-up skills

James Bragg: The weatherman who saved D-Day

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Nigeria

N2trn CBN intervention funds: Reps C’ttee summons Arik air MD, others

02/05/2018 19:46:00

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-For failing to clarify the use of N2 trillion intervention funds given to it by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Central Bank of Nigeria Wednesday summoned the former Managing Director of Arik Air, Mr. Johnson Ikedi Arumeme

Arik Air

Also invited for the issue was a bank Managing Director.

Both men are to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

A statement by the Committee Chairman, Hon. Ewa Bassey also frowned at the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) for releasing such huge sum of money to Arik Air without proper monitoring.

“This is wrong, very wrong. We are not helping ourselves at all. And you have not been able to make contact with Arik to know what was actually going on,” Hon. Basset stated in the statement.

Essentially, the Ad Hoc Committee is investigating the alleged CBN intervention funds to Arik Air.

The committee feared that the money “must have been diverted,” especially as neither CBN nor AMCON followed up with the utilization of the released fund.

Other parties under investigation included the management of Arik Air, CBN, AMCON, Bank of Industry, and a consortium of commercial banks.

Meanwhile , the AMCON representative, Mr. Suleiman Abdulmajid, had told the Committee that the release of the fund to Arik Air was to give two of their grounded aircraft a facelift and as well purchase new engines.

“This was never a contract. It was meant to ensure that Arik never went under,” he stated.

He added that while a South African firm, Emirate Touch Consortium, was contracted to monitor Arik’s utilization of the fund for the purposes they were meant while a bank supervised the disbursement of the fund.

“It was later discovered that Arik never made use of the money for the reconfiguration, hence we reported them to EFCC”, Mr. Abdulmajeed said.

The next hearing of the committee is Wednesday 9th May, 2018.

