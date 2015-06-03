Govts yet to take definite position on education — Christopher varsity V-C

Latest News

[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pentagon investigating Trump's 'candy man' doctor Ronny Jackson

Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself in standoff with police in LA

Scientists develop robots that can adapt like animals

18-year-old's yearbook photo goes viral thanks to his make-up skills

James Bragg: The weatherman who saved D-Day

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Nigeria

Govts yet to take definite position on education — Christopher varsity V-C

02/05/2018 19:43:00

By Dayo Adesulu

THE Vice-Chancellor of Christopher University, Professor Friday Ndubuisi has decried the attitudes of both the Federal Government, state governments and local governments toward education in Nigeria.

Ndubuisi who spoke during the institution’s second matriculation ceremony in Ogun State said: “The government at all levels have not shown enough willpower to take a deliberate position on education.”

According to him, the three tiers of government have not taken a specific position on education either to ask parents to cater for the education that would impact positively on the advancement of knowledge and our economic development or not.

While he posited that funding a university is a daunting task, he lamented that government at all levels are not seeing school owners as helping admission shortfalls in the sector. He argued that if the government was really interested in the education of its citizenry, it would do everything possible to encourage private universities in the country.

One of the ways to encourage private universities, he stated, was for government to pass into law a bill that could enable private universities have access to Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND.

He said: “The issue of paucity of funds is as biting and critical in the private universities as they are in public universities. In the advanced world, individuals and corporate organizations willingly and generously provide funds for research and award scholarships to students both in the private and public universities.

“A typical example is TETFUND, which restricts its funding activities and assistance to public universities only. It is a paradox nonetheless that the bulk of the funds accruing to TETFUND is from the private sector through levying of two per cent education tax on all registered companies in Nigeria, yet, its lofty gestures and goodwill are not extended to private universities.

“The private universities are owned by Nigerians, either as missionaries, groups individuals with very minimal foreign participation. In the same vein, majority of the students of private universities are also Nigerians. The manpower they have produced and are producing in no small way, contribute to the nation’s economic development. Does it, therefore, make sense to deny private universities fund from an organisation such as TETFUND that the private sector is indeed funding?”

He urged the government to make a move to change the policy of TETFUND, adding that it should not only be liberal and progressive in its outlook but do what has been seen as equitable and just. “An executive bill should be sponsored to the National Assembly to widen the scope and area of operations of TETFUND to include private universities,” he added.

Speaking at the unveiling of the 30 nominees in Lagos, its chairman, Oluwafunmi Atanda said: “Today, we are unveiling 30 nominees for recognition, but we shall formally recognise 10 young outstanding people among them doing exceptionally well in their chosen fields in August.”

According to her, nominations from the public for the 10 outstanding people living in Nigeria or in the Diaspora, started last week Sunday. “If you are contributing to the growth of your community and also trying to put so much out there to save humanity, people should actually recognise you for what you are doing,” she said.

Explaining the opportunities the recipients would have, Atanda said individual development, international opportunities and networking business opportunities are some of the opportunities.

Going down memory lane of entries, she said: “We opened nominations for fifty days and ended the nominations on January 31 with about 1,817 nominations of young people doing well in their various fields across the country and also outside the country.

“Nominees were streamlined based on JCI values. We believe that faith in God gives one a purpose in human life, that economy, justice can best be run by enterprise, that government should be and the service to humanity is best work of life. These nominees were x-rayed based on these values that JCI has espoused for 61 years.”

Meanwhile, one of the past winners, Prince Lekan Fadina, in his remarks said that his challenge to JCI was not just people applying, but what they do with those talented Nigerians.

He said: “I have seen some of the great things in the submission either in terms of economy, environment, in terms of everything. To me the greatest challenge to JCI is that we should not sit down and just allow them to go. My organization will be interested in collaborating with JCI; we must get those people out of the number that have been able to stay down to 50. Are they going to go like that? Is their knowledge going to go like that? Can’t we get what I describe as a basket of knowledge?

“JCI must create a platform where all the thoughts and ideas of these young people are put together in what I call the basket of knowledge. It is then we can say that JCI has added to the development process in Nigeria. We must have a programme to nurture discipline among the young people by stilling in them the spirit of patriotism, moral values, loyalty and family values.”

“You must organize a training programme that will look at policies, strategy, diplomacy, support system, international relations and global economy.”

