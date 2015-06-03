Total sponsors 25 graduates on entrepreneurial skills

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, to its host communities, Total Nigeria Plc has trained 25 graduates from Middle Belt on skills acquisition and empowerment.

The oil giant, speaking in Abuja, at the graduation ceremony for the 25 graduands of the programme it tagged “Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition for Youths, Esay, said its gesture was informed by the need to support government’s efforts at empowering Nigerian youths for sustainable livelihood, poverty alleviation and small-scale enterprise development in the country.

Executive General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility,CSR, Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mr Vincent Nnadi, who presented the position of the company, also said the development was informed by the company’s need to prepare graduates not only to embrace entrepreneurship but also sustain it rather than waiting and looking forward to government’s jobs.

He said: “Total has been at the forefront of the fight against poverty and unemployment in the country. We emphasize capacity building as a way of transforming society and providing employment opportunities for the youths.

The ceremony, which was held in conjunction with Toncia Consulting and Energy Services, was the second of its kind and it offered an opportunity to 25 participants from the Middle Belt of the country to gain skill acquisition in paint manufacturing, solar panel installation and PC hardware.