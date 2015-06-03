Nigeria to achieve total gas flare in 2years – GMD, NNPC

Latest News

[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pentagon investigating Trump's 'candy man' doctor Ronny Jackson

Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself in standoff with police in LA

Scientists develop robots that can adapt like animals

18-year-old’s yearbook photo goes viral thanks to his make-up skills

James Bragg: The weatherman who saved D-Day

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Nigeria

Nigeria to achieve total gas flare in 2years – GMD, NNPC

02/05/2018 19:33:00

By Sebastine Obasi in Texas

Nigeria’s quest for stoppage of gas flare may be realised sooner than later if the promise made by the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, is anything to go by.

Speaking at the ongoing 50th  Offshore Technology Conference, OTC, in Houston, Texas, United States of America,  Baru stated that the country will achieve zero flare within the next two years.

New GMD, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru

“Total flares have been significantly reduced to current levels of about 800 million standard cubic feet, mmscfd and in the next 1-2 years we would have completely ensured zero routine flares from all the gas producers,” Baru stated.

He also said that a three-pronged approach aimed at ending gas flare, thereby turning waste into money, has been adopted. This  includes ensuring non-submission of Field Development Plans (FDPs) to the industry regulator, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), without a viable and executable gas utilization plan, a move aimed at ensuring zero gas flare in current and future projects.

The other two strategies, Baru added, were a steady reduction of existing flares through a combination of targeted policy interventions in the Gas Master-plan as well as the re-invigoration of the flare penalty through the 2016 Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialization Programme (NGFCP) and through legislation in line with the ‘Flare Gas (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations 2018’.

This development, he added, would not only see Nigeria dropping from  being the second highest gas flaring nation in the world to seventh, it would also signify  a major milestone in its gas commercialization prospects.

According to him, NNPC has embarked on the most aggressive expansion of the gas infrastructure network aimed at creating access to the market.

“Today, we have completed and commissioned almost 600km of new gas pipelines thereby connecting all existing power plants to permanent gas supply pipeline. We are also currently completing the construction of the strategic 127km Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben gas pipeline – “OB 3” connecting the Eastern supply to the Western demand centres,” he added.

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Music

Akon

P-Square
Music

P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Music

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Music

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Music

Khadja Nin

