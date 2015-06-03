Latest News

Bayelsa govt urges review of extant revenue sharing formula

by 02/05/2018 19:25:00

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— BAYELSA State Government has restated the need for a review of the extant revenue sharing formula in the country to enable state governments pay appropriate wages to workers.

The state Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (retd), made the call while responding to a number of issues raised by the organised labour in the state.

Gboribiogha John-Jonah

John-Jonah, in a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday,  noted that labour has contributed immensely to nation building over the years.

The deputy governor, said: ” The minimum wage is a very serious issue in the country but we must also be cautious how we go about it.

“The states must have inputs because we should not make promises that we cannot fulfil.

“As we speak, some states can’t pay the N18,000 minimum wage because of the existing revenue sharing formula between the federal and other tiers of government.”

On the salary arrears owed workers, he explained that government had initially promised to offset the arrears based on expected Paris Club refund before March this year, but attributed the failure to “circumstances beyond its control.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article
