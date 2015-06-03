OTC and United Against Human Trafficking continue partnership

Latest News

See How Chelsea, Tottenham Could Miss Out Of Champions League Even If They Finish 4th In The Premier League

02/05/2018 16:30:00
[Goals Highlight] Mane Scores As Liverpool Lose 4 – 2 Against Roma, But Qualify For Champions League Final (Watch)

02/05/2018 17:19:00
'More People Killed In Zamfara Than Taraba & Benue Put Together'- President Buhari

02/05/2018 17:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

The Genome Project plans to create virus-proof cells within 10 years

0out of 5

Geraldo Rivera's son arrested after he 'choked his ex-girlfriend'

0out of 5

Cate Blanchett says she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein

0out of 5

Katie Couric suggests Matt Lauer will be hit with more allegations

0out of 5

Rudy Giuliani says Donald Trump re-paid Michael Cohen $130,000 in hush money

0out of 5

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
OTC and United Against Human Trafficking continue partnership

by 02/05/2018 23:41:00 0 comments 1 Views

With a Commitment to raising awareness on human trafficking, the Offshore Technology Conference, OTC, and United Against Human Trafficking, UAHT, have announced plans to continue their four-year partnership. As such, UAHT has conducted training for OTC’s exhibitors and educated conference staff on the signs of human trafficking.

OTC provides human trafficking information in its communications before and during the conference along with an on-site education booth for UAHT throughout the conference,  which started 30th April through 3rd May.

“OTC is proud to continue its partnership with United Against Human Trafficking to increase awareness among our attendees from the greater Houston Area and around the world,” said OTC Board of Directors  Chairman, Wafik Beydoun. “This important partnership opens the door for us to shine a light on this terrible issue, bringing attention to human trafficking and working together to improve our communities.”

UAHT’s mission is to end human trafficking through awareness, education and outreach. Based in Houston, UAHT increases awareness by training law enforcement, first responders, healthcare workers, social service providers and business owners on how to identify and combat human trafficking in the greater Houston community.

“We are grateful to continue the partnership with the Offshore Technology Conference,” said UAHT Executive Director, Timeka Walker. “United Against Human Trafficking is dedicated to uniting the community in the fight against human trafficking. We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with OTC on this very important issue that impacts our city.”

UAHT is one of the many charities supported by OTC. In fact, the 50-year-old conference maintains a strong commitment to serving the greater Houston community through the Distinguished Achievement Awards Luncheon, which has donated more than $1.4 million to local charities over the past six years. OTC also donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts last year.

United Against Human Trafficking leads a dedicated coalition of Houston-area non-profits, faith-based organisations, government agencies/entities and others whose mission is to prevent and confront human trafficking. UAHT combats human trafficking by educating the public, training professionals and empowering the community to take action; striving to unite the community while fulfilling its mission to end human trafficking through awareness, education, and outreach.

Celebrating 50 years since 1969, OTC is a forum for energy professionals to meet and exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters. OTC’s flagship conference is held annually in Houston. 

