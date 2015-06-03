OTC and United Against Human Trafficking continue partnership

With a Commitment to raising awareness on human trafficking, the Offshore Technology Conference, OTC, and United Against Human Trafficking, UAHT, have announced plans to continue their four-year partnership. As such, UAHT has conducted training for OTC’s exhibitors and educated conference staff on the signs of human trafficking.

OTC provides human trafficking information in its communications before and during the conference along with an on-site education booth for UAHT throughout the conference, which started 30th April through 3rd May.

“OTC is proud to continue its partnership with United Against Human Trafficking to increase awareness among our attendees from the greater Houston Area and around the world,” said OTC Board of Directors Chairman, Wafik Beydoun. “This important partnership opens the door for us to shine a light on this terrible issue, bringing attention to human trafficking and working together to improve our communities.”

UAHT’s mission is to end human trafficking through awareness, education and outreach. Based in Houston, UAHT increases awareness by training law enforcement, first responders, healthcare workers, social service providers and business owners on how to identify and combat human trafficking in the greater Houston community.

“We are grateful to continue the partnership with the Offshore Technology Conference,” said UAHT Executive Director, Timeka Walker. “United Against Human Trafficking is dedicated to uniting the community in the fight against human trafficking. We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with OTC on this very important issue that impacts our city.”

UAHT is one of the many charities supported by OTC. In fact, the 50-year-old conference maintains a strong commitment to serving the greater Houston community through the Distinguished Achievement Awards Luncheon, which has donated more than $1.4 million to local charities over the past six years. OTC also donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts last year.

United Against Human Trafficking leads a dedicated coalition of Houston-area non-profits, faith-based organisations, government agencies/entities and others whose mission is to prevent and confront human trafficking. UAHT combats human trafficking by educating the public, training professionals and empowering the community to take action; striving to unite the community while fulfilling its mission to end human trafficking through awareness, education, and outreach.

Celebrating 50 years since 1969, OTC is a forum for energy professionals to meet and exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters. OTC’s flagship conference is held annually in Houston.