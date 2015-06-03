Latest News

See How Chelsea, Tottenham Could Miss Out Of Champions League Even If They Finish 4th In The Premier League

02/05/2018 16:30:00
[Goals Highlight] Mane Scores As Liverpool Lose 4 – 2 Against Roma, But Qualify For Champions League Final (Watch)

02/05/2018 17:19:00
‘More People Killed In Zamfara Than Taraba & Benue Put Together’- President Buhari

02/05/2018 17:35:00

Senate urges Army, Police to intervene in Abia, C/River border crisis

by 02/05/2018 23:30:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE senate yesterday, asked the Nigerian Army and the Police Force to as a matter of urgency, intervene and restore order, peace and normalcy in the affected communities following the recent cross border invasion of Isu community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State by Utuma community in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The senate  also mandated its committee on States and Local Governments to investigate the matter, as well as urge   the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to provide required relief materials to displaced citizens.

The resolution of the senate was sequel    to a motion    by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, PDP, Abia North and  titled, “ The Recent Cross Border Invasion of Isu Community of Abia State by Utuma Community of Cross River State.”

Senate Chamber

Senator Ohuabunwa, while presenting the motion, pointed out  that the preservation of lives and property of citizens remains the primary concern of the senate.

“Any threat to the lives and property of Nigerian citizens wherever these occurred, are serious threat to our national unity and coexistence and must be promptly addressed”, he said.

The lawmaker was worried that a serious breach of peace and public order recently occurred between communities in Cross River and Abia States, resulting in the invasion of Isu community by Utuma community.

This, Senator Ohuabunwa lamented has resulted in the wanton destruction of property, including houses and loss of not less than 50 lives of residents.

He however warned that the “invasion of Isu community by Utuma community may attract retaliatory actions, leading to further escalation of the crisis and loss of more lives if not quickly nipped in the bud.”

Meanwhile, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, PDP, Delta North who was  Wednesday last week arraigned alongside two other firms on a two count alleged case of conspiracy and money laundering before the Federal High court, Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC  and granted bail  on Friday, said yesterday that at the end of the day in court, he would get justice and be vindicated.

In a letter of appreciation to his colleagues through the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Senator Nwaoboshi however warned that the present Senate must rise up and challenge the forces and agents of oppressing tyranny and subjugation.

Senator Nwaoboshi said, “I rise to thank the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for standing solidly behind me during my ordeal in the hands of EFCC. Let me thank in a special way the leadership of the Senate for their concern for my wellbeing and for the support and solidarity.

“As a lawyer, I am conscious of the fact that my matter is now in court and therefore, sub judice. I am no longer at liberty to say anything that will be prejudicial to the trial of the case. However, I want to assure my colleagues that I have not done anything that would have justilied or necessitated the humiliation I was subjected to as a serving Senator of this Country. This throwback to the dark days of military rule must not be allowed to hold sway under a democratic dispensation. This Senate must rise up and challenge the forces and agents of oppression, tyranny and subjugation.

“I want to assure this 8th Senate of which I am a proud member, that I refuse to be cowed or intimidated by anyone. I am confident that I will have my day in court and justice will surely prevail.

“Once more, thank you for believing in me and standing by me. God bless the 8th Senate Assembly. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Contributing to Senator Ohuabunwa’s motion, deputy Senate Prssident, Senator Ike Ekweremadu called for the scrapping of the National Boundary Commission, noting that it was established in 1976 after the creation of states and local governments to adjust boundaries in the country.

Ekweremadu said that the commission has not been doing enough in terms of its mandate since 1996, maintaining that “there is no need for National Boundary Commission again, but the relevant committee in the Senate should invite the commission to discuss it mode of operations”.

He lamented that a lot of lives have been lost due to communal clashes arising from the boundary disputes, saying that “it seems human lives are no longer meaningful to some people”.

Also Senator James Manager, PDP Delta South who seconded the motion, stressed the need for urgent step to stop the problem from being escalated.

In his contribution, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP Abia South advised that the National Boundary Commission should be part of solution to the problem, emphasizing the need for demarcation of boundaries among various states, local governments and communities in the country.

