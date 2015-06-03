NBA awards LEDAP for criminal Justice Reforms

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has honoured the National Coordinator of Legal Defence and Assistance Project, LEDAP, Mr Chino Obiagwu for his outstanding contributions in the reform of criminal justice administration in Nigeria.

*Mr Chino Obiagwu being presenrted with the award by Delta State Attorney-General, Mr Peter Mrakpor

The award was presented to Mr Obiagwu and others at the closing dinner of the 5th Criminal Justice Conference held in Asaba, Delta State.

According to the NBA, the award was made in recognition of Mr Obiagwu’s role as the Chairman of the National Working Group on the Reform of Criminal Justice in Nigeria between 2004 and 2009, which prepared the first draft of the Administration of Criminal Justice Bill, ACJA, that was eventually passed into an Act of the National Assembly in 2015.

Other awardees at the well attended conference were Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN, who was the secretary of the working group and later secretary of the Panel on Justice Reform, Fola Arthur Worrey, a member of the Working Group and former Director of Public Prosecutions of Lagos State, Deji Adekunle, the DG of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies and a champion of ACJA, as well as the current President of NBA, Mr. A.B. Mahmoud, SAN, J.B. Daudu, SAN and G. A. Tetengi, SAN who were the past chairmen of the NBA Criminal Justice Committee. Also honoured was the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa for his support to NBA’s criminal justice reform initiatives.

Institutional awards were also given to the MacArthur Foundation for supporting criminal justice reform over the years and to Yar’Adua Centre.