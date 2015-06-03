Nigeria sitting on time bomb without restructuring—Anyaoku, Lekwot, Nwodo, Adebanjo, others

Latest News

See How Chelsea, Tottenham Could Miss Out Of Champions League Even If They Finish 4th In The Premier League

02/05/2018 16:30:00
[Goals Highlight] Mane Scores As Liverpool Lose 4 – 2 Against Roma, But Qualify For Champions League Final (Watch)

02/05/2018 17:19:00
‘More People Killed In Zamfara Than Taraba & Benue Put Together’- President Buhari

02/05/2018 17:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

The Genome Project plans to create virus-proof cells within 10 years

0out of 5

Geraldo Rivera's son arrested after he 'choked his ex-girlfriend'

0out of 5

Cate Blanchett says she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein

0out of 5

Katie Couric suggests Matt Lauer will be hit with more allegations

0out of 5

Rudy Giuliani says Donald Trump re-paid Michael Cohen $130,000 in hush money

0out of 5

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

0out of 5

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Nigeria

Nigeria sitting on time bomb without restructuring—Anyaoku, Lekwot, Nwodo, Adebanjo, others

by 02/05/2018 22:50:00 0 comments 1 Views

…eulogise late Sen Adesanya

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon & Gabriel Olawale

SOME—eminent Nigerians, yesterday, called for urgent restructuring of Nigeria to fiscal federalism to avert what they described as imminent disintegration of the country.

Those who shared this view included former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Ohanaeze President-General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo; Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Major General Zamani Lekwot, retd; and Professor Banji Akintoye, among others.

From Left; General Zamani Lekwot, Chief John Nwodo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Guest Speaker, During the 10th Memorial Symposium of Senator Abraham Adesanya, Theme” Leadership and the Future of Nigeria”Held on Wednesday 2-5-2108, At Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos

They spoke in Lagos at  the 10th  memorial anniversary lecture of former Afenifere and National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Leader, Senator Abraham Aderibigbe Adesanya, entitled: ‘’Leadership and The Future of Nigeria,’’ which was chaired by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd.

The colourful and soul-stirring event attracted the who-is-who in the country’s last struggle against military rule; the man, who returned Nigeria to democratic rule in 1999, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, retd; his successor, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and notable South-West leaders and others, who came to honour and shower tributes on the revered late elder stateman.

In his opening remarks, General Abubakar described Senator Adesanya as one of those who fought for democracy in Nigeria and thanked those who organised the lecture for honouring the late politician.

Anyaoku seeks 8 zones as federating units, restructuring as condition for votes

Chief Anyaoku, in his 3006-word lecture, described Senator Adesanya as ‘’a symbol of authentic combination of loyalty to one’s ethnic group and loyalty to one’s country. He was at the same time an outstanding leader of Afenifere that sought to promote and protect the interest of the Yoruba and a nationalist leader of NADECO that sought to promote and protect democracy in his country, Nigeria. ‘’Inspired by the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he led a life of idealism in which service to the Yoruba and to Nigeria was an uncompromising credo.  Senator Abraham Adesanya’s unflinching political activism was devoted to the promotion of democracy in Nigeria.

From Left; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, [rtd] former Military Head of State,/ Chairman of Occassion, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, former Governor of Lagos State during the 10th Memorial Symposium of Senator Abraham Adesanya, Theme” Leadership and the Future of Nigeria”Held on Wednesday 2-5-2108, At Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos . PHOTO; Kehinde Gbadamosi
‘’He was a political activist that dedicated his political career to the righting of wrongs without deference to any form of prejudice, be it personal, ethnic or religious…

‘’Taking into account the historical and current developments, including especially the continuing outrageous killings in the North Central zone of the country, I am proposing a restructuring of Nigeria into a true federation of eight  federating units comprising the existing six geo-political zones plus a restored old Mid-West region and a newly created Middle Belt federating unit. The present mostly non-viable 36 states many of which can no longer pay the salaries of their workers, should be retained in the new federating units but as development zones to be administered without their current costly executive and administrative institutions. It would be for each federating unit to decide if and when to create within it additional development zone(s) in response to any genuine cry of marginalisation…

‘’I therefore call on our governments and lawmakers to heed the growing warning signs of potential national disaster by agreeing to adopt a restructured true federalism which I believe will provide the best basis for the realisation of the Nigerian nation that we all desire, a stable, united and socio-economically fast developing country with a correspondingly accountable and citizen-empathetic leadership.

“Now that national elections are approaching in 2019, I would like to end by urging all intending voters to regard a firm unambiguous and time-specific commitment to the restructuring of Nigeria’s present governance architecture, as the pre-requisite for voting for any political party and its candidates.’’

You can’t have true federation without justice–Nwodo

Speaking in like manner, Nwodo, who also called for youth empowerment, there is something wrong in a country where leaders of the ruling cannot speak truth to the president; heads of the security architecture come from a section of the country; and while peaceful protesters in a section of the country a labelled terrorists nothing is done about those who go about killing people in another part of the country.

“The cause of underdevelopment is the fact that we do not have a restructured nation. I hereby called on Nigerians not to vote for any leader who is not prepared to speak to the problems of this country through restructuring. We need a leader who is not biased, that is the qualification for true leader,’’ he said.

Some Awoistsabandon Awo’s ideals on assuming power–Adebanjo

Also, Chief Adebanjo,  urged young politicians to emulate the life of late Pa Adesanya who lived his life as a principled progressive politician without compromise.

“It is a shame today that you find those who call themselves followers of Awolowo asking what restructuring is all about. Many of them who claimed to be followers of Awolowo use the identity to get public office and once they assume office they forget his principle of consistency, honesty in politics and good governance.

All hope not lost – Lekwot

On his part, General Lekwot said all hope is not lost if we could restructure the country urgently, check population explosion, empower the judiciary, empower the police force and other security agencies, and create community police to fight insecurity and check foreigners invading the country without control among others.

‘’Some Nigerians are afraid of the word ‘restructuring.’ let them table their fears and we will address them.

otherwise restructuring will one day happen on us and the future generation will not forgive us,’’ he said.

Daughter of late Pa Adesanya and former Minister of State Ex- Defence, Mrs Modupe Adelaja, thanked the dignitaries for the moving tributes they showered on Adesanya, who she said “was a highly principled person that never compromised his beliefs either out of fear or favour.’’

Roll Call

Eminent persons at the lecture included: Deputy governor of Ogun state, Yetunde Onanuga; former Lagos Governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande; former governor, Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Niger State governor, Aliyu Babangida; former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Victor Attah; former Osun state Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Ogun state governor, Aremo Segun Osoba; former Ondo Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; Erelu Abiola Dosunmu; General Alani Akinrinade; Senator Gbenga Kaka; Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Chief Bode George; Dr Olisa Agbakoba; Chief Bisi Akande; Senator Femi Okurounmu, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi and Mrs Nike Akande.

