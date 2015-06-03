Ekiti 2018: SDP to adopt option A4 for primary

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ahead of the July 14 Governorship election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said it has adopted option A4, the electoral system used by the SDP during the 1993 election that brought about the election adjudged as freest , fairest and most transparent in the history of the country, for its congresses and the governorship primary.

The chairman of the party in the state ,Dr Dele Ekunola in a statement yesterday said beginning from today, to Monday May 7, the party would conduct its elective congresses in the 177 wards in the 16 local government areas.

The SDP Chairman said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been notified to observe the congresses in line with the electoral Act 2010 as amended which gives the commission the mandate to witness such congresses.

His words: “Our party has set aside Thursday May 3 for the ward congress, Friday May 4 as the Local Government congress, while the state congress of our party is scheduled for Monday May 7.