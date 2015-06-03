Ekiti 2018: Group wants Fayemi, PDP out of contest

Dayo Johnson

AHEAD of the Ekiti state governorship election, a Non Governmental Organisation, Patriots for Better Nigeria (PBN) has threatened to challenge Dr Kayode Fayemi’s suitability to contest the election.

The group said it would mount a judicial challenge to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from allowing him to participate following his indictments by a state government white paper report. The report has, however, been dismissed by Fayemi who did not appear before the panel instituted by Governor Fayose on the claim of prejudice.

The group speaking through a Human Right Activist , Chief Olusegun Raji said in Akure that the call became imperative because “the minister had been indicted by a white paper report in the state, and failed to challenge the outcome of the report in any law court.

Raji, said allowing “Fayemi to contest in the Ekiti gubernatorial election would confirm the general thought of selective justice in the administration of criminal justice under President Muhammad Buhari administration.

PBN also called on the INEC to deregister the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a political party in the country, hinging its call on the high level of corruption, rigging and negative manipulation confessed by member of the PDP.

“We will challenge PDP suitability and eligibility to participate in future election in the court of law because we see anybody who is still putting claims to PDP today is in fact not only anti people buy anti God