Women’s group joins Badagry residents to protest against epileptic power supply

“-Estimated billing without power supply is corruption”-Women’s group

By Ebun Sessou

Women’s group in Lagos joined scores of Badagry residents to protest against the epileptic power supply in the area in the last decade.

*A cross section of Badagry residents during the protest

The protesters, who carried placards, marched through the coastal town, causing heavy traffic congestion at the roundabout on the Badagry- Lagos Expressway.

Chanting solidarity songs with different inscriptions including FG give us light; No light no bill; Electricity is our fundamental human right; among others, they expressed displeasure over the epileptic power situation in the ancient city.

Speaking on behalf of the residents of Badagry, Joe Okei- Odumakin noted that estimated billing without power supply was corruption and must be eradicated.

According to her: “Badagry is written in gold in our history books because it is the cradle of civilisation so, it’s saddening that such an important place doesn’t have power supply. I learnt that for over 20 years, the power supply in the city has been extremely terrible and despite all these, residents still receive estimated bills for services not rendered.

Estimated billing is evil and part of corruption. So, it must be eradicated totally. This protest would drive home our request that something must be done in that aspect.”

Mr. Ayo Akinde, a resident of Itoga Road, said Badagry residents only got a maximum of four-hour power supply weekly in the past 10 years.

According to him, Badagry residents have not enjoyed two hours of uninterrupted daytime power supply in the past decade.

“The power situation in Badagry has become so bad that many people have moved out of the ancient town to other areas such as Agbara and Ibereko where there is stable electricity,” Akinde said.

He said the epileptic power supply was killing small businesses in the area. “It is a shame that an ancient town known as `tourism haven’ is in darkness and businesses running on generators,” he said.

Mr Ovi Kuponu, the coordinator of the protest, noted that poor power supply was negatively affecting economic activities of the people.

He said: “We have been affected by the non-existence of power in the town as this has affected most economic activities, especially the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“Tourists who are supposed to stay over after visiting the town’s numerous tourist sites do not do so, because most hotels cannot run on generators for 24 hours.