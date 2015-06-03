INEC begins assessment of political parties in Anambra

Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

INEC begins assessment of political parties in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun the assessment of the status of all the political parties claiming presence in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

INEC

So far, the commission had visited the offices of eight political parties in Anambra State, although  its findings had not been made public.

When members of the commission visited the state headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the Udoka Housing Estate area of Awka yesterday, they were received by the state chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu and other members of the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party.

Addressing the PDP officials, the leader of the three-man INEC team, Mr. Ibe Ibe, who is the Head of Department, Elections and Political Party Monitoring, said the exercise was to ascertain the real political parties that had presence in the state.

Ibe said: “Our mission here is simple because very soon, we will be faced with more serious activities that will lead to the 2019 general elections; INEC in Anambra State is doing a general assessment of all political parties that claim to be present in Anambra State.

“What we want to do is, if you say you are a political party in Anambra State, we want to know where your office is, the nature of your office. It is not enough to say we have office. We want to see what that place looks like, whether it is actually an office or somebody’s residence or business location. We want to be sure it is actually an office.”

Responding, the state chairman, Nwobu said PDP in the state was intact, adding that his executive was looking forward to more robust relationship with INEC.

He said: “We have no doubt in our mind that the electoral body is properly positioned to guarantee sustenance of democracy in this country by ensuring that free and fair elections are held.

