Getting business loans from banks Skye Bank (3)

Latest News

Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
Latest News

3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
Latest News

OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

0out of 5

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

0out of 5

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

0out of 5

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

0out of 5

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Nigeria

Getting business loans from banks Skye Bank (3)

by 03/05/2018 03:36:00 0 comments 1 Views

Last month we discussed two short-term loan offers available at Skye Bank. We had also discussed the bank’s SME Asset Finance facility which has relatively longer tenor with wider variety of usages.

We shall begin to round up discussions on Skye Bank’s SME loans with these other offers, namely; The Auto loan for business owners, short term working capital facility and LPO Financing Facility.

The Auto loan is for business vehicles and the m aximum loan amount is N10 million.

The tenor is relatively long at maximum of 36 months during which the vehicle would have been fully depreciated and the loan repaid, all things being equal.

The bank requires that the loan beneficiary contribute 30% of the value of the vehicle to the deal. Repayments are on equal and consecutive monthly instalments, and the business account of the borrower company must be domiciled with the Bank.

Shorter tenor

Skye Bank also offers Short Term Working Capital loan. The loan is for a maximum of N15 million with a relatively shorter tenor of six months. In addition to the interest rate the bank charges a management fee for this loan at 1% flat and another 1% as commitment fee.

Another aspect of Skye Bank loan to small businesses is in its LPO Financing Facility. The loan amount is maximum of N20 million with maximum 180 days tenor.

It is for businesses involved in executing supply contracts as well as provision of services especially to premium organizations.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More