Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Nigeria

Roma vs Liverpool : We were lucky to get, relieved Klopp says

by 03/05/2018 03:26:00 0 comments 1 Views

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted his side needed luck to get past AS Roma in the second leg tie of their UEFA Champions League semi-final pairing on Wednesday in Rome.

Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Liverpool’s Estonian defender Ragnar Klavan (R) and Liverpool’s English striker Dominic Solanke following the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between AS Roma and Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on May 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

The German said they were lucky much to his relief after his team’s old defensive issues reared their heads.

Liverpool came into the match at the Stadio Olimpico with a 5-2 first-leg advantage after they tore Roma apart at Anfield last week.

They twice took the lead on the night in Rome yet they could not kill off the Italians.

The English side ended up losing 2-4 to squeeze into the final against Real Madrid with a 7-6 aggregate victory.

The hosts missed a string of second-half chances as Liverpool sat back and invited pressure onto themselves.

“It was the first time that we were not really as good as we can be. So, we needed luck. That’s what we had,” Klopp told reporters after reaching his second European final with Liverpool, following their Europa League run in 2016.

Liverpool have looked vulnerable at the back at times this season in the English Premier League, losing composure under pressure and dropping points in games they should have won comfortably.

It has not affected them in the UEFA Champions League, however, a competition in which they had been unbeaten this season until Wednesday.

The Liverpool fans inside the Stadio Olimpico might have feared those domestic defensive issues would cost them dearly as Roma created chance after chance in the second half.

“There was lots of space,” Klopp said. “But then our last line was too deep and you cannot play like this.

“It was the first semi-final for most of the boys. So, (it is) normal to have to keep nerves in. It was a little bit exciting —- more exciting than I actually wanted.

“For both teams it would have been crazy had we played extra time. 7-6 sounds crazy, because it is crazy.”

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26 as the Spanish side bid to win the UEFA Champions League for the third year in a row.

“It’s been a fantastic ride so far,” Klopp said. “Now we will go to Kiev, which sounds crazy. But it’s true.

“There’s still a job to do. Going to a final is really nice, but winning it is nicer. We will be ready. But it’s Real Madrid.”(Reuters/NAN)

