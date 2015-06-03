Our court system should be based on substantive than procedural law — Ajogwu, SAN

By Innocent Anaba

Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, is Nigeria’s first professor of corporate governance. In this interview, he speaks on how to improve the country’s justice system administration, whistle-blowing policy of the government among other issues.

Dr Fabian Ajogwu

Excerpts:

How do we improve and expedite justice delivery in Nigeria?

First of all, let us look at justice delivery system as the component of so many things. First, you have got the rules of court, the statutes that are applicable, second, you have got the administrative issues in courts preceding, the court room, filings, record keeping, document management and so on. And then, we look at managing the case system. All of these things affect justice delivery system. So, if we start with the rules, Nigeria has essentially borrowed the procedural system of justice from Britain in the beginning and that system focuses more on procedures, whether you brought an application under the right order, whether you followed a certain sequence of steps to get to where you are going or not. Sometimes, you may lose your claims just for not complying with certain procedural rules as against the substantive system of justice which America is very strong in. But the strange thing is that Britain from where we borrowed the procedural system has also reformed to now focus more on the substance rather than just the procedure, so one of the things that will help is a reduction in procedural bureaucracies in order to get things done.

So how can that lead to an improvement of justice administration?

That will lead to the next question on administration, you then will ask, why you will file 15 copies of a document for instance, before a court. Apart from the burden of storage space, it also creates the frustration of search, to be able to find a particular document, to be able to find a particular paragraph in a document when you find it. All these create delay and even affect the case management system and one needs to understand that a growing society also grows with it, an increase in trade and commerce. And whenever you increase trade and commerce, you also increase potentials for dispute so the court room in our courts in 1980s will never be the same in 2018. The reason is that you have to share volumes of case, disputes in the numbers, in their volumes, quality and sophistication. The sophistications might overwhelm the systems.

In what way?

What it means is that the justice delivery system needs to retool to be prepared to deal with the increased number of cases and the time sensitiveness of those cases. This is because times have changed, the speed at which information goes round is much more faster now, then to be able to manage those cases so that you can deal with them within the time that someone would reasonably expect a dispute to be resolved. Justice delayed, they say, is justice denied. And so the point being made is that we cannot just look at one side of the rules, we need to look at how to reform the rules, we need to look at leveraging on technology and you will find that in the High Court of Justice elsewhere, and when a particular case is called, you see the judge taps his system and is reading your pleadings and not rummaging through paper work to find your file and processes. So it is my belief that we need to take a holistic approach to reforming the justice delivery system to eradicate delays or at least minimize them. It is in these delays that parties feel the frustration of going to court and in any system where you cannot determine your dispute within a short time, parties are either wont to take laws into their hands, or simply just lose hope in that system of disputes resolution, or they may go to other systems of disputes resolution mechanisms.

What is the connection of corporate governance to economic and Gross Domestic Product, GDP, growth?

Corporate governance simply put, is about governance of the corporation. It is about providing a set of leadership, behavioural governance to an institution as would ensure that it first of all meets its basic objective of delivering returns to the shareholders, and meeting the needs of other stakeholders that include the creditors, the employees, the government that has the tax stake, as you can now see, every company has a silent shareholder, 30 per cent silent shareholder and that shareholder is the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS. So the government has a stake in more businesses being set up and being run properly.

So, in corporate governance, where is Nigeria?

We do have the primary code of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the much talked about national code has been somewhere in limbo. We also have some other industry type codes such as the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC code, the Pencom code, the insurance industry code, all of these codes have one thing in common, they place a duty on the directors of a company to ensure that the resources of the company are used properly and fairly to pursue its objective that the accounts they render have integrity, that people can depend and rely on them.

What is the implication of these codes?

If you remove anyone of those things, you turn the company into a failure waiting to happen, depending on the size of the company. Some companies that we refer to as too big to fail, just means that if they fail, they take down too many other people and society along. If we are sure, if we create an environment where people can trust that companies are well run, that integrity of financial accounting is strong, and accountability is held high among the board, then you have many investors willing to put forward their money. The reverse gives them reason to pull out their funds and keep a long distance from such companies which is not too good for that economy.

Can you tell us your view about the whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government?

First of all, any good society should run on whistle-blowing, that is what a good neighbour does when he sees housebreaking occurring in a neighbour’s house elsewhere in the world and here. He or she is encouraged to dial 911 and tell the Police there is a suspicious character in the neighbourhood. So whistle- blowing is as old as we would say, be your neighbour’s keeper. Now in the context in which it has been employed by the Federal Ministry of Finance, it is again something to commend the government and the Minister for putting in place. But how well is it working? I wouldn’t know in terms of the figures, but then, I believe that it is a good thing to encourage people to speak up on things that they had observed but my contribution would be that in most societies or institutions, the whistle- blower needs to be protected with witness protection programmes, with things that do not expose the whistle-blower to subsequent recrimination or harm. My only suggestion is that we should have a system where the whistle-blower is protected.

How exactly does this work?

Yes, there are many who have wondered how this actually works and some who wonder if the five per cent income from the whistle-blowing is a normal income upon which he could be taxed as personal income tax. This is because if the whistle-blower gets some money, he is going to make it part of his personal income or is there going to be another legislation or framework that helps him not to be exposed for reason of declaring, in order to file tax returns based on those things? These are questions lawyers will put forward as suggestions to look at any time there is policy reform or strengthening of this mechanism. On the whole, encouraging people to come out and say what they have observed is good neighbourliness.

Now there could be abuses of whistle-blowing mechanism like a situation where somebody provides false information to the authorities that leads them on a wild goose chase and waste of resources and inflicts misery or agony on a wrong suspect. I think that there should also be some mechanisms to discourage such negative behaviour so that people come to whistle- blow on factual and truthful base and not on things they conjure up as it were.