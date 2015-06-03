Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Nassef Sawiris

Chris Kirubi

Michiel Le Roux

Mensah Otabil

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Nigeria

Father of 2 sentenced to 5 years in jail for raping neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter

by 03/05/2018 03:18:00

Pastor arrested for allegedly defiling 9-yr-old girl
May my life be taken away if I did it —Suspect

By Dayo Johnson & Evelyn Usman

AKURE—FOR raping his neigbhour’s 10-year-old daughter, an Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital, has sentenced a 42-year-old father of two, Thompson Ojo, to five years imprisonment.

This came as  the General Overseer of a popular  church  in Shomolu area of Lagos was arrested for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

Sergeant Olaniyi Ogunsusi, the Police prosecution witness in Thompson Ojo’s case, said the convict was arrested and brought to the court for having carnal knowledge of the daughter of his neighbour.

Ogunsisi told the court the incident happened at 1, Bayode Street, Ijoka Road, Akure.

The victim (name withheld) told the court that on the said date, her father had gone to the farm and her elder sister was not at home when the accused person sent one of his sons, whom she called Peter, to call her on the pretext that he wanted to send her on an errand.

She said when she got into his room, he sent his son out of his room,  grabbed her and threw her on the bed.

She further testified that he penetrated her though she cried for mercy as she did not understand what he was doing to her.

She stated that as she was crying with pain, he covered her mouth with pillow in order to stop her cries and shout for help.

Also, the victim’s father, Adeleke,  who also testified said when he came back from the farm he discovered the blood stains in the accused room. He said he was told that the victim had been taken to the hospital by her elder sister as their mother was dead.

He testified that the blood stains in her room and the corridor was much and it took him a while to clean them up.

A medical expert Dr. E.O Babatunde, who also appeared in court said “through examination, deep lacerations were discovered in the girl’s private part and there was much bleeding from her body, which indicated that there was indeed a penetration.

Ogunsusi  also tendered before the court, the stained pant of the victim, the stained bedsheet of the accused and the pillow case as evidence.

His Defense counsel, Mr John Olowookere, pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy as the accused person was a first offender.

The ruling

Delivering judgement, Justice William Olamide said “the graphic testimony of the witnesses and the proximity between the victim’s family and accused family indeed showed that indeed the accused was guilty of the charges preferred against him.

Justice Olamide said the overwhelming evidence against the convict showed that Ojo was guilty and declared his actions as disgraceful .

He, thereafter sentenced him to five years imprisonment.

Pastor nabbed for allegedly defiling 9-yr-old girl

Also yesterday, Lagos State Police Command paraded the  General Overseer of a popular  church  in Shomolu area of Lagos for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

The victim (names withheld)  who alleged that the suspect had been having carnal knowledge of her since last year, said the last act was done in the suspect wife’s shop located on Bankole Street.

The victim’s mother, Mrs Peace Effiong, told policemen at Pedro Division in Shomolu that she became suspicious after the primary school pupil began to behave strange.

She stated that on April 13, 2018, while her daughter was sleeping, that she observed liquid substance suspected to be semen dripping from her daughter’s vigina.

Upon interrogation, her daughter revealed that the General Overseer, Pastor Udoh Okon, had been having carnal knowledge of her.

The Lagos State Police Command boss, Edgal Imohimi, who paraded the suspect before newsmen, yesterday, said: “Upon interrogation, the suspect denied the allegation. However, medical examination conducted on the girl revealed that her hymen had been ruptured long ago, an indication that the suspect had been having carnal knowledge of her long before the discovery.

May my life be taken away if I did it —Suspect

On his part, the suspect said: “I cautioned her mother not to beat her in public. Only for me to be roped into a matter I knew nothing of. She used to go on errand for me and carried my bag home anytime she saw me returning. They only saw her taking empty bottles of soft drinks from my room outside . Why would I sleep with a girl that is old enough to be my granddaughter?

“Her parents know those that are responsible. Before the living God that created this day, if I have ever slept with her may my life never see light. They should have extracted my semen to see if it matched that found in her vigina, that way the truth would have been established.

This woman (victim’s mother) is conniving with my enemy to bring me down. I have been a pastor for 30 years without any scandal. May my life be taken away if I did it.”

