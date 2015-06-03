Latest News

Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

03/05/2018 06:47:00
Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

03/05/2018 06:59:00
Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

03/05/2018 07:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jim Ovia

Paul Harris

Mohammed Indimi

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Bishop David Oyedepo

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Matthew Ashimolowo

Nigeria

AfDB trains 733 Nigerians on agro technology

The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it trained about 733 people in Nigeria on increased use of technology in agriculture in the country.

AfDB

The bank revealed this in its 2017 Annual Development Effectiveness Review on Thursday in Abuja.

The AfDB said that the training was part of the Feed Africa project (2016 to 2025) under the high five priority projects of the bank.

According to the review, the bank interventions in agriculture over the last year has benefited 5.6 million people.

“Our feed Africa Strategy (2016 to 2025) is designed to eliminate extreme poverty, end hunger and malnutrition; make Africa a net food exporter.

“Also, it will move Africa to the top of certain agriculture based, export-oriented global value chains in areas in which it enjoys a comparative advantage.

It added that the bank met its target in assisting 597,900 people to increase their use of technology.

“In Nigeria, we trained 733 people and provided irrigation pumps and agro processing equipment.

“We built or rehabilitated 520km of feeder roads , provided farmers with access to 2300 tones of inputs and delivered increased access to finance,’’the bank said

The Report further noted that the bank supported improved water management practices on 37,600 hectares.

“In Gambia, we improved land and water management practices for over 68,400 people significantly reducing soil erosion, controlling salinity and increasing rice yields above our target,’’ the AfDB said

The bank added there was increase in yields of a wide range of crops through the assistance to agricultural research networks, training around 17,000 research and extension staff.

This, the bank said benefited an estimated 698,000 farmers. (NAN)

