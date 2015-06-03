Sales girl docked over alleged N894, 000 theft

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 26-year-old salesgirl, Debora Aondover, at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja over alleged N894, 000 theft.

The defendant, who resides at Citec Mbora, by airport road Abuja, is standing trial on one-count charge of theft.

The Prosecutor, Zannan Dalhatu, told the court that one Zainab Magaji, of same address with the defendant, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on April 27.

Dalhatu said the complainant alleged that the defendant was employed as a salesgirl at her shop at Katampe Extension Abuja.

He alleged that on the same date she sent her to the shop, the defendant deceived one Hafsat Joseph and collected N894, 000 from her.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Sadiq ordered the surety to produce a utility bill and adjourned the case until May 9, for hearing. (NAN)