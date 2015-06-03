PCN vows to rid pharmacies in Nasarawa state of codeine syrup

Lafia – Mr Okpalaeke Nwora, the Officer in Charge of Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) in Nasarawa state has commended the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole for giving directive to ban Codeine cough syrup across the country.

*Experts say codeine syrup is used in treatment of cough, but when abused could lead to full-fledged addiction that is potentially deadly.

Nwora, who gave the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Thursday, describe the development as a ‘sweet victory’ over selfish drug barons, adding that it was capable of ridding the state of the syrup.

‘’It is a sweet victory over barons who illicitly sell this syrup to our teeming youths,” he said.

“We are happy with the development. It is a sweet victory for us. All we want is a safer, healthier Nigeria and if many of our youths are using substances like codeine, we will never reach our goal.”

He assured that PCN would implement the directive of the minister to the letter by monitoring and ensuring that pharmacies across the state, especially in Karu Local Government and the hinterlands were rid of the banned substance.

“We will soon meet with NAFDAC and all other health agencies and stakeholders to ensure that unlawful use of codeine syrup is checkmated.

‘’The ban by the minister has given us more impetus to go all out and ensure the ministerial directive is upheld.

“It is a very welcome development to us and we are very happy. The decision will add to what we have been doing before now.”

The Federal Government on Tuesday banned the production and importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough syrup preparations.

The Senate also on Wednesday, called on its committees on Drugs and Narcotics and that of Health to ensure full compliance with the ban on use of codeine in cough syrup.

Government said the ban was aimed at checking the abuse of the substance among Nigerians, especially youths. (NAN)