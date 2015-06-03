15 feared dead, 4 communities razed as suspected herdsmen overrun Adamawa villages

BY UMAR YUSUF

YOLA- Four communities in Numan local government area of Adamawa state, have been completely razed by suspected herdsmen, killing no fewer than 15 persons.

Herdsmen

The attack came barely three days after Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked two mosques in Mubi, kiling dozens and injuring many more.

The villages are Bang, Nyanga, Bonki and Nzomosu.

Fleeing residents disclosed that the attackers numbering over 50 came in hilux vans to commit the heinuos acts and razed down many buildings in the affected villages.

They alleged that the attackers stormed the area shortly after troops of the Nigerian Army ransacked the villages to enforce the disarmament of citizens in line with a presidential directive.

Chairman of Numan local government area Hon Arnold Jibla confirmed the attack. He however declined to provide fatality figures as according to him, the attack was still raging as at the time of this report.

However, locals said that no fewer than 15 persons have been killed in the late Wednesday night raid, just as they said property worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO of the Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Police, Othman Abubakar( SP) confirmed the attack, saying 12 persons were confirmed killed in the attack.

: I will get across to you when the full report of the incident is brought to the headquarters” , the Police Image maker told Vanguard on inquiry.

Numan Local government area has experienced several herdsmen/ farmers clash in the last six months claiming many lives and properties .