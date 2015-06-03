Latest News

"How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends" – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye's Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
"Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House" – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Chris Kirubi

Cyril Ramaphosa

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nassef Sawiris

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Temitope Joshua

Nigeria

3 Nigerian female wrestlers for U.S. Invitational Championship

03/05/2018 11:31:00

Ahmed Abdullahi, Secretary, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), says three Nigerian wrestlers will represent the country at the U.S. Invitational Wrestling Championship on May 16.

Abdullahi said on Thursday in Abuja that the athletes were training hard ahead of the championship.

Abdullahi gave the names of the wrestlers as 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallists, Blessing Oborududu, Odunayo Adekuoroye and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Aminat Adeniyi.

Oborodudu won gold in 2018 Commonwealth Games by defeating Canada’s Danielle Lappage in the women’s 68kg wrestling freestyle event.

She came from behind to defeat her Canadian counterpart on points (4-3) to claim gold for Nigeria.

Adekuoroye also won gold in wrestling women’s 57kg at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She was victorious for Nigeria in the freestyle event, having defeated Indian Pooja Dhanda in the final.

Adekuoroye defeated her rival by 7-5 points, the victory means she successfully defended her medal won at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“Oborududu, Adekuoroye and Adeniyi will leave Nigeria on May 13 for the Invitational Wrestling championship in U.S.

“The championship will hold from May 16 to May 18, and currently, our athletes are in camp and are training day and night for the championship.

“ Oborodudu and Mercy Genesis are training in Bayelsa, while Adeniye and Odunaye are also training in Ondo,’’ he said.

Abdullahi expressed optimism that the trio would perform well in the competition.

On Nigerian wrestlers’ performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Abdullahi said their level of preparation and constant supervision of the athletes helped.

“Our level of preparation stood us out at the Commonwealth Games.

“We always prepare ahead of time and our president, Daniel Igali, being a former champion in wrestling, also ensureed constant supervision of the athletes.

“Currently, we have commenced preparation ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan because we have a lot of programmes on ground.

“We have raking series, African Championships next year and we are preparing, building up our wrestlers on points for the Olympics,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that the Gov. Nyesom Wike championships was an added advantage for Team Nigeria wrestlers at the Commonwealth Games. (NAN)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss' Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

