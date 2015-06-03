Our members dying due to non-payment of salary —Abia college unions

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE various unions operating at the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, said that five members of staff of the college had died in the last one year as a result of non-payment of several months of salaries and other allowances owed them by the institution.

Ikpeazu

The workers said they were currently owed eight months salary arrears. They also alleged that they were denied new salary structure which they said took effect nationwide since 2011.

In a statement issued in Umuahia Thursday by the three unions in the institution, namely Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union COEASU, the Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education in Nigeria, SSUCOEN, and Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, the workers also lamented that the institution was discriminated against by the government in the payment of salaries and allowances.

They also accused the state government of discriminating against the college in the release of subventions, saying that no subvention had been released to the college in the last three months.

In the statement signed by Dr. Joseph Kanu for COEASU, Agoha Franklin for SSUCOEN and Dan Nwosu for NASU, the unions said: “It is an irony of fate that while the other institutions in the state had been regularly embarking on strike, the staff of ASCETA have remained largely peaceful and wondered why they were being punished for their loyalty.

“We don’t want to believe that some government officials want all of us dead. If not, why release subvention to Abia Polytechnic and Abia State University and leave out ASCETA?”