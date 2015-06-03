Why we are partnering with Bundesliga in Africa- StarTimes

By John Egbokhan, Frankfurt

StarTimes Group has said the top pay television network decided to buy the rights for the exclusive coverage of the Bundesliga because of the need to provide top quality football live European matches at the most affordable rates to African viewers, who want to see their local and foreign idols in action in the German top-flight.

Having signed a five-year broadcast partnership to show the Bundesliga live across the African continent, Bundesliga has been penetrating into the homes of African viewers who can easily afford the pocket-friendly cost of StarTimes decoders and dishes, making for a reawakening of the football-made in German concept of two and a half decades ago when the Bundesliga was the most watched league across the African continent.

With an unequaled crowd attendances and boisterous atmosphere that is second to non in Europe’s top five leagues, the Bundesliga has grown to become a top brand that StarTimes sees comparisons with.

Speaking in an interview with Sporting Vanguard here, StarTimes Overseas PR Director, Brand and Marketing, William Masy said the partnership with Bundesliga International has helped in redefining the broadcast football landscape in Africa for the general good of fans and viewers.

”We share similar ideals with Bundesliga and that is why we are in business together to grow the popularity of the game in Africa and give the fans the best value at the most affordable cost. We don’t believe that fans have to pay through their noses to watch top games live on television and share in the belief that football should not be priced out of the reach of the masses.

”This partnership is only the start of great things on the way of our African viewers and we are committed to doing everything to take football to every home in Africa”’, added Masy.