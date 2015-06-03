Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

Mohamed Bensalah

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Samih Sawiris

Jim Ovia

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Temitope Joshua

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Ramson Mumba

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

FG recovers N1.6bn from single account in commercial bank through TSA – Adeosun

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA —Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has recovered the sum of N1.6 billion from a single account  in a commercial bank. made possible by Treasury Single Account, TSA

She said the implementation of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, made the recovery possible.

The minister made the disclosure before the Abubakar Damburam-led Committee of the House of Representatives, probing the level of implementation of the TSA policy of the Federal Government.

Adeosun further hinted that the recovery was achieved through a consulting firm engaged by the Finance Ministry.

She however, refused to give the identity of the consulting firm.

Chairman of the House Committee, Danburam had said that N540m was paid to engage consultants for a job that could have been done by federal auditors at no cost to the government.

Adeosun stated that government had achieved close to 100 per cent compliance from the 1678 MDAs so far enrolled into the policy.

She added that government was getting value for the money spent on engaging the 17 consulting firms.

According to her, the external auditors had also investigated 21 other banks, using specialised softwares to track hidden accounts operated by MDAs.

The minister said the consultants also recovered an additional N400 million excess charges from one of the commercial banks into the TSA account.

She admitted that there were dollar denominated accounts like those of foreign missions and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yet to be captured by the TSA.

