Kebbi engages commercial drivers as emergency ‘ambulance’ operators

By Kabir DanKatsina

BIRNIN KEBBI — Kebbi State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has engaged two commercial drivers in each of the wards in the 21 local government areas of the state as emergency drivers to convey sick persons, particularly pregnant women, to the nearest hospital.

Commissioner for Health, Umar Kambaza, speaking in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, said the initiative became necessary because it is difficult for the sick and pregnant women to access healthcare in an emergency.

According to him, “we have been receiving series of complaints from households in remote places that whenever their wives falls sick, especially pregnant women, their inability to transport them to a hospital or clinic sometime causes their death.’’

He noted, however, that government is planning to construct a health facility in every polling unit of the state.

Meanwhile, following the outbreak of Lassa fever in some states, Kambaza said measures have been taken against the emergence of the disease in the state.

According to Kambaza, massive campaign was in progress on the danger and prevention of Lassa fever and the state government has secured vaccine forbthebdeseace.