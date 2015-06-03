Kano varsity shut after protest by students

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—The authority of Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil has closed down the institution following a violent students protest, Wednesday.

In a circular signed byA cting Registrar of the school, Aminu Muhammad Bello, it said: “The university Senate declared Thursday 3 and Friday 4 of May, 2018 as lecture free days in respect of Faruq Abubak who drowned in River Wudil, yesterday.

According to the circular, “furthermore, the mid-semester break begins on Monday, May 7 to Friday, May 18, 2018. Students are expected to quietly vacate the campus before closing hours of today Thursday, May 3, 2018.”

…the protesting students

Vanguard learned that the unfortunate incident was triggered by failure of local divers and the school authority to rescue their colleagues either dead or alive in good time.

An eyewitness, Idi Ali, told Vanguard that “local divers withdrew after about two hours search in the River at night because of their safety, but the students failed to see reasons and the next thing, they went violent, destroying property.”

In the ensuing melee, the angry students vandalised property in the university clinic and Central Research Laboratory, as no fewer than eight vehicles, including oxygen compacted ambulance, staff cars, computer sets were destroyed.

Commenting on the incident at a press briefing, the Vice Chancellor Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa said “the body of one of the victims, Faruq Abubak, a 300 level Biology Education student is still missing, after two of the victims were rescued alive.“

Professor Shehu disclosed that the three victims ignored early warning by security agents and scaled the perimeter fence along the River bank.

According to the VC, “ it was on Wednesday evening when three of our students went for swimming to have fun at the Wudil River after ignoring early warning. They lost control midway into the River and drowned. We were able to rescue two of them alive and the third person is still missing.”