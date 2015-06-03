Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

0out of 5

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

0out of 5

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

0out of 5

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

0out of 5

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

0out of 5

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Paul Harris

4out of 5
Jim Ovia

0out of 5

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
NDDC donates 4,800 educational materials to schools in Edo

By Emmanuel Elebeke
BENIN CITY—Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, yesterday donated 4,800 desks and chairs to some public schools across the 18 local government areas of Edo State and also physical disability items to disabled persons.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, with primary school teachers who were trained on the use of Information and Communication Technology for teaching, during the launch of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme in Benin City, recently.

Dr Akwagaga Enyia, the Edo state Director of the NDDC, who presented the items to the schools, said it was a major milestone in the commission’s effort in providing a conducive learning environment to the pupils.

She also reiterated the commission’s commitment to partner with the government of Edo State to revamp public schools in the state.

“While noting that the NDDC recognises that education is the hope for the development of the country, the commission would always intervene in the area of provision of leaning materials and infrastructural development.

“We know that a nation’s hope relies on its children and children’s hope rely on education. Over the years, the commission has therefore facilitated the provision of several physical and material resources to boost the quality of education in Niger Delta region.

“In Edo State, the NDDC has constructed buildings including science and ICT laboratories, hostels and several classroom blocks in many primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“We have no doubt that the donation of these desks and chairs will go a long way in making our children more comfortable in studying and imbibing lessons that will empower them sufficiently to contribute their quota in developing our nation.”

On the donation of items to the physically challenged persons, Enyia said it was meant to make life more comfortable for them.

The Acting Chairman of Edo Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Joan Oviawe and the Edo Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disability, Mr Henry Ebose, promised to put the items into good use.

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Wet Love

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Akon

Read More
P-Square
P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

Read More