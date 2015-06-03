Corrupt people want us out by all means — Osinbajo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE Federal government yesterday took a swipe at the critics of the present administration describing them as being corrupt and wanting to reclaim power by all means so as to continue to perpetrate their corrupt acts.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo spoke in Akure at the inauguration of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME) Clinic.

He said: “Corruption is desperately fighting back so that they can come back to power. God will make it impossible. We had access to lesser money than the previous administration but what we had been able to do were far more than what they did. We are able to achieve this because we are spending what we have for the people.

“They promised Lagos- Kano rail line, they did not do it. We earn lesser than they had, we are doing it. Look at Lagos Ibadan rail line, they had much money, they did not do it, we are doing it. Look at Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, we are doing it.

“We shall continue to arrest those who stole the nation’s money. They said we have not been able to convict anybody, we are not bothered, we shall continue to arrest and prosecute them. Let the case remain in court.”

He said that the present administration has done more than what the opposition PDP did in 16 years despite the fact that government earnings have reduced by 60 percent.

Osinbajo pointed out that the All Progressives Congress, APC- led government has committed N1.3 trillion to infrastructural development since it came on board.

On the criticism that nobody has been put in jail on account of corruption, the Vice President said, ‘’ we will continue to put them on trial even if the court has not put them into jail.”

According to him the federal government has spent N500 million out of the N80 billion earmarked for the MSME adding that 200,000 people have been employed into the N- power programme while additional 200,000 people would soon get employed.

Osinbajo said that “this government wants to be honest with the people. The different between us and the previous government is that we are not stealing public fund.”

Earlier, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said that the programme is aimed at creating a platform for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to thrive by providing opportunity for them to interact with relevant federal agencies and, in the process, obtain practical and on-the-spot solutions to their business challenges.

Akeredolu noted that “this programme anticipates lifting the generality of our people from the shackles of poverty and underdevelopment. We shall reciprocate this kind gesture by ensuring that we create the right environment to support this programme to achieve the set objectives. We shall reach the desired enviable heights among our peers in Nigeria.”