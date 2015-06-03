INEC, parties, CSOs, want women, people with disabilities to join politics

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, political parties and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, yesterday stressed the need for women, youths, disabled individuals and other marginalized section of society to be allowed to participate in party politics during the 2019 general election.

The representatives of these groups stated this in Abakaliki during a one day programme tagged: “Ebonyi Party Engagement with Marginalised Groups” organised by United States Agency for International Development, USAID and International Republican Institute, IRI, in Abakaliki.

The Resident Programme Officer of IRI, Husan Hassan stated that “the essence of the programme was to place responsibility on political parties towards ensuring that they include women, youths and individuals with disabilities in governance and running of party affairs.”