Nigeria, China seal $2.4bn currency-swap deal

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Sheffield – Gum Body (Prod. by Popito)

03/05/2018 20:25:00
Latest News

[Music] Koros – Lemme Take You

03/05/2018 20:34:00
Latest News

[Music] Waheasy – Lowkey

03/05/2018 20:41:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Paul Ryan drops bid to oust House chaplain Rev Patrick Conroy

0out of 5

YouNow singer Hannah Stone's parents open up about daughter's suicide

0out of 5

Golden State Killer detective shares his theory of why there was a five year gap in killings

0out of 5

Florida couple arrested for 'beating to death their co-worker'

0out of 5

Wife of South Carolina doctor is found dead in their home

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Nigeria

Nigeria, China seal $2.4bn currency-swap deal

by 03/05/2018 23:41:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Emma Ujah & Babajide Komolafe

Nigeria and China have signed a currency-swap agreement worth $2.4 billion to boost commercial ties and reduce the need to use dollar in their bilateral trade.

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, led CBN officials while Governor of People’s Bank of China (PBoC), Dr. Yi Gang, led the Chinese team at the official signing ceremony in Beijing, China, last Friday, the apex bank has said.

A statement by CBN’s image maker, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, said that the agreement was a culmination of over two years of painstaking negotiations by both banks.

The swap would provide local currency liquidity for both Nigerian and Chinese businessmen.

The apex bank stated: “The transaction, which is valued at Renminbi (RMB) 16 billion, or the equivalent of about $2.5 billion, is aimed at providing adequate local currency liquidity to Nigerian and Chinese industrialists and other businesses thereby reducing the difficulties encountered in the search for third currencies.

“Among other benefits, this agreement will provide Naira liquidity to Chinese businesses and provide RMB liquidity to Nigerian businesses respectively, thereby improving the speed, convenience and volume of transactions between the two countries. It will also assist both countries in their foreign exchange reserves management, enhance financial stability and promote broader economic cooperation between the two countries.

“With the operationalisation of this agreement, it will be easier for most Nigerian manufacturers, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and cottage industries in manufacturing and export businesses to import raw materials, spare-parts and simple machinery to undertake their businesses by taking advantage of available RMB liquidity from Nigerian banks without being exposed to the difficulties of seeking other scarce foreign currencies.

“The deal, which is purely an exchange of currencies, will also make it easier for Chinese manufacturers seeking to buy raw materials from Nigeria to obtain enough Naira from banks in China to pay for their imports from Nigeria.

“Indeed, the deal will protect Nigerian business people from the harsh effects of third currency fluctuations. With this, Nigeria becomes the third African country to have such an agreement in place with PBoC.

“Both the Nigerian and Chinese officials expressed delight at the conclusion and signing of the agreement and expressed the hope that it would boost mutually beneficial business transactions between Nigeria and the Peoples Republic of China.”

China is Nigeria’s second-biggest trading partner after the U.S., with volumes between the two totaling $9.2 billion in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nigeria runs a deficit, importing $7.6 billion of goods including textiles and machinery from China and exporting just $1.6 billion, mainly oil and gas.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More