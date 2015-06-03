Ihiala community tasks Anambra govt on roads

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—BASKING in the euphoria of successful election and presentation of Oluoha Thomas Obidigwe as its new traditional ruler, the Ihiala community in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State, yesterday urged the state government to embark on repairs and rehabilitation of some dilapidated roads linking towns and villages in the area.

The community also promised to cooperate with its new traditional ruler to take the town to the next level.

President General, Ihiala Progress Union, IPU, Mr. Jude Ngaobili, who spoke with Vanguard in an interview said: “The town union worked closely with the late traditional ruler, and now we have a new Oluoha, we will give him the same cooperation given to his predecessor.”

Mr. Ngaobili, who also thanked the Anambra State Government for ensuring peace during the election and presentation of the new traditional ruler to the town, appealed for quick intervention of the government in saving some of the roads that link the villages.

“We will work with our new traditional ruler and speak with one voice to be able to get what is due to Ihiala from local, state and federal governments. We therefore appeal to the state government to come to our rescue on some of the roads that connect our people.”

He said roads happened to be the major project the people of Ihiala needed to be able to connect and appealed to the Anambra state government to assist them in construction and reconstruction of some major roads in the community.