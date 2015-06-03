CDWR calls on Visionscape, LASG to reinstate sacked workers, end victimization

By Precious Nickolas

THE Campaign for Democratic Workers Rights, CDWR, has called on Visionscape Sanitation Solutions and the Lagos State Government to reinstate its workers sacked recently and end perceived workers victimization.

Newly acquired trucks by Visionscape for waste management in Lagos

It will be recalled that Visionscape through an outsourced company (Standard Street Manpower Limited) sacked about 20 Truck Drivers in June 2018 on allegation of fuel theft.

The group also urged the state government to hand over refuse collection and disposal to the Local Governments to solve the refuse management crisis in the state.

CDWR, in a statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Bosah, claimed the workers were treated unjustly and forced to work 12hours daily including weekends and public holidays without over- time allowances in violation of article F of the employment terms and conditions as well as International Labour Organisations (ILO) Convention of 8 hours daily and 40 hours weekly.

The statement states,”Visionscape has through an outsourced company (Standard Street Manpower Limited) sacked about 20 Truck Drivers in the month of June 2018 on baseless and unfounded allegation of stealing fuel while 12 workers were earlier arrested and detained at Adeniji Central Police Station, Lagos Island on May 9 and were released on May 10, 2018.

”The management has abandoned the police investigation and resorted to self-help by sacking the truck drivers without fair hearing, an act that violates Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution and amounts to administrative injustice and terror.”

“CDWR hereby calls on Visionscape Sanitation Solutions and the Lagos State Government to end victimization of workers, reinstate sacked workers, pay living wage to workers and hand over refuse management to the Local government authorities without delay.”