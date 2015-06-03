Bloodbath: Bring justice to aggrieved, prosecute perpetrators, Gowon tells FG

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, retd, has called on the federal government to bring justice to the aggrieved on the bloodbaths and killings in some parts of the country.

General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd)

According to him, this is to ensure that perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted for justice to prevail in the land.

Gowon made the call during his visit to Katsina State on the Nigeria Prays project for the North West zone.

He noted that God’s intervention had saved the nation from plunging into another round of crisis.

“We are gathered here in the true spirit of worship to intercede fervently for our dear nation for God’s intervention in our affairs, particularly social, political and economic, and to douse hatred and animosity among our citizens.

“If not for God’s abundant mercy and grace, the nation would have been plunged into another round of crises.

“Let us be assured that our prayers are not in vain. I can say this with every authority that prayer can solve problems better and faster than generals and soldiers can do with physical weapons of war.

“I have no doubt in my heart that God will honour our collective prayers and intercession for our nation and heal our nation of insecurity.

“We, however, call on the authorities to deal with culprits and bring justice to the aggrieved. We must rise to condemn needless bloodletting and clashes, hate speeches and all manner of evil,” Gowon said.

The former Head of State however, said the Nigeria Prays project was aimed at praying for the peace, prosperity and security in the country.