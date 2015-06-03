Indigent Nigerians suffering heart diseases receive free surgeries

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Shayman Cash – Lord’s Plan

02/07/2018 20:38:00
Latest News

[Music + Video] Chidoo – Kóredé

02/07/2018 22:09:00
Latest News

[Music] Horluwa Freezy – Succumb

02/07/2018 22:14:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Janet leads mourners at father Joe's private funeral service

0out of 5

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

0out of 5

Merkel clings to power after compromise deal is reached over migration dispute

0out of 5

Full extent of injuries to dancer, 22, involved in boat explosion

0out of 5

Official White House Twitter account attacks Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Nigeria

Indigent Nigerians suffering heart diseases receive free surgeries

by 03/07/2018 00:57:00 0 comments 1 Views
Cross section of some of the patients after surgery at the CCU, LASUTH, Ikeja.

By Chioma Obinna

SEVERAL indigent Nigerians living with varying degrees of heart disorders requiring open heart surgery, were once in a helpless situation because they could do nothing to alleviate their situation.

But fortune smiled on 11 of them as they received free corrective open heart surgeries courtesy of the benevolence of the Lagos State government  that put together an initiative for indigent patients with heart disorders in collaboration with two American Non-Government organisations -Cardiostart International and VOOM Foundation.

Through the initiative, the patients  received treatment at the  Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Critical Care Unit, CCU.

For Mrs. Jumoke Akindele, 43- year – old petty trader, the problem caused her great difficulty carrying on with her business for over five years. Unlike her peers, she could not cope and had to stop the business. Her illness greatly affcted her family particularly her husband that became challenged with taking care of the home.

“I was trading before this illness started but was frequently being admitted in hospital and there was no money either.”

In tears, Jumoke narrated how she was given new lease of life.

Hajiaya Sekina Yakubu’s case was also pathetic. The 42 year – old woman was diagnosed with heart problem. Since the diagnosis, the cost of hospital bills continuously drained the family’s  savings until the State government took over her situation.

Like Jumoke and Sekina, the story of Jamila, a 53 year -old was more pathetic. Speaking through a nurse in the CCU, she said: “My life was almost gone.  From time to time I felt my heart stopped working.  I live every day thinking that I was going to die because we do not have money for treatment.

“Even when we were told how much it was going to cost, my husband and I could not afford it.  These two years have been the most harrowing of my life.”

In a brief, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof Wale Oke who explained that the feat was performed by Nigerian cardiologists and surgeons in LASUTH with support from the visiting experts from Cardiostart International disclosed that 10 cardiothoracic surgeries have been performed out of which six were open heart surgeries and four pace maker insertions while one will be done tomorrow.

Oke who explained that the mission would reduce medical tourism said the US based organisation, Cardiostart International donated to LASUTH consumables and other equipment worth $200,000 for the medical mission.

Explaining the intricacies of the surgeries, the Head of the team, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Bode Falase, explained that some of the patients operated so far had their valves damaged, adding that the youngest of the patients was 18 while the oldest was 53 years. .

“Five were mitral valve replacements; one was aortic valve replacement and four pacemaker insertions. The heart has four main valves and these valves can be damaged. Quite often people have what they think is malaria which is actually rheumatic fever and it damages the valves. These type of patients have their mitral valves damaged and will have recurrent heart failure. “We have to open their hearts and replace those valves. We also have one patient who has aortic valves replaced making it six patients.  One of the patients who had a mitral valve replacement also had a giant tumour like cancer inside the heart and was also removed it.

“We also did four pacemakers for people whom their hearts were not working at the correct rate, we used pace makers to correct it,” he explained.

Continuing, Falase identified lack of funds and permanent facility where surgeries can take place on regular basis as major constraints. According to him, surgery requires personnel, training, resources and infrastructure which LASUTH has but lack a dedicated Centre for cardiac surgery.

“To do it on a regular basis we need a place that is dedicated. We need also assistance financially.  If I was in government, I will dedicate a certain amount of money for 50 patients every year. Other countries do that.

Noting that the surgeries cost between N4 million and N9 million in Nigeria, Falase said: “One of the beneficiaries from Oyo State is a farmer that could not  farm because of the problem.    Another one runs a hair salon but she could not work because she is always in the hospital for heart failure.

Speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Dr. Sola Pitan explained that the mission was part of efforts to make LASUTH a Centre for cardiothoracic surgery said that the state  government paid for the  surgeries. The Mission Director, Cardiostart, Dr Emily Farkas said: “To keep the momentum going, LASUTH management should  build on the achievement so far. “We brought the services to the patients at no charge; we challenge affluent Nigerians to continue to support the government to build the programme.”

Continuing, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, explained that the mission was strictly for the poor.

“We started the first mission back in 2004. We are building the capacity so that we can do everything alone. We will begin to look at how to make the cost affordable for the patients.  We will like to appeal to public and corporate organizations to partner with LASUTH because there is only little government can do without out assistance,” he said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More