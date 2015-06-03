Funding, challenge to transport infrastructure in Africa— Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi

By Favour Nnabugwu

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said funding is one of the major challenges of transport infrastructure in Africa.

Amaechi spoke at the Annual General Meeting of the Sub-Sahara Africa Transport Policy Programme, SSATP, attended by ministers of transport from various countries on Africa’s Rapid Urbanisation and the Response to Urban Mobility in the Digital Era in Abuja yesterday

According to him, “funds is the major challenge for transport infrastructure; we need funds to enable us build railway, we need funds to be able to build roads.

“We need fund in aviation. So, our greatest challenge is fund.

“This is an annual event that goes round and we are going to discuss what benefit we can get from other countries.

“We will exchange ideas with other African ministers on areas they have done well and how to source funds to build transport infrastructure.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, said: “Nigeria bidded to host this event, which we felt it is necessary because of the advantages to be derived by hosting this kind of event.

“So far, we have five ministers from various countries of Africa that have arrived and we are expecting more ministers to discuss issues on internal regional integration for Sub-Sahara Africa and North Africa;

“How we can relate with ourselves for the development of our economy and for social interaction that will generally improve our development.”