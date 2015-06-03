Latest News

[Music] Shayman Cash – Lord’s Plan

02/07/2018 20:38:00
[Music + Video] Chidoo – Kóredé

02/07/2018 22:09:00
[Music] Horluwa Freezy – Succumb

02/07/2018 22:14:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Janet leads mourners at father Joe's private funeral service

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Merkel clings to power after compromise deal is reached over migration dispute

Full extent of injuries to dancer, 22, involved in boat explosion

Official White House Twitter account attacks Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren

Strive Masiyiwa

Yasseen Mansour

Alami Lazraq

Markus Jooste

Christoffel Wiese

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Ramson Mumba

Nigeria

Funding, challenge to transport infrastructure in Africa— Amaechi

03/07/2018 00:54:00
Rotimi Amaechi

By Favour Nnabugwu

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said funding is one of the major challenges of transport infrastructure in Africa.

Amaechi spoke at the Annual General Meeting of the Sub-Sahara Africa Transport Policy Programme, SSATP, attended by ministers of transport from various countries on Africa’s Rapid Urbanisation and the Response to Urban Mobility in the Digital Era in Abuja yesterday

According to him, “funds is the major challenge for transport infrastructure; we need funds to enable us build railway, we need funds to be able to build roads.

“We need fund in aviation. So, our greatest challenge is fund.

“This is an annual event that goes round and we are going to discuss what benefit we can get from other countries.

“We will exchange ideas with other African ministers on areas they have done well and how to source funds to build transport infrastructure.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry,  Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, said: “Nigeria bidded to host this event, which we felt it is necessary because of the advantages to be derived by hosting this kind of event.

“So far, we have five ministers from various countries of Africa that have arrived and we are expecting more ministers to discuss issues on internal regional integration for Sub-Sahara Africa and North Africa;

“How we can relate with ourselves for the development of our economy and for social interaction that will generally improve our development.”

